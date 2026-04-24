On Demand Movers Announces Opening of Second Location in Lewisville, Texas to Meet Growing Demand

On-demand Movers - Best Moving Company in Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Demand Movers, a trusted name in professional moving services, is proud to announce the opening of its second location in Lewisville, Texas, planned in 28th of April 2026. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, which has built a strong reputation over more than a decade of providing reliable, efficient, and customer-focused moving solutions.With over 10 years of experience in the moving industry, On Demand Movers has grown steadily by prioritizing professionalism, transparent pricing, and exceptional customer service. The decision to expand into Lewisville reflects increasing demand for high-quality residential and commercial moving services throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex “We’re excited about this next chapter,” Tomas added. “Lewisville is a growing community, and we’re proud to bring our experience, our team, and our commitment to quality service to even more customers.”The On Demand Movers LLC currently operates with a team of 20 trained crew members who specialize in local moves, long-distance relocations, packing services, and commercial transitions. To support operations at the new Lewisville location, they plan to hire an additional five team members, creating new employment opportunities in the area while ensuring consistent service quality.In addition to expanding its workforce, On Demand Movers is also increasing its fleet. The company currently operates eight moving trucks equipped with professional-grade tools and materials. With the launch of the new location, three additional trucks will be added, bringing the total fleet to eleven. This investment will allow the company to handle more simultaneous moves, reduce scheduling delays, and offer greater flexibility for customers.The new Lewisville location will enable faster response times and improved coverage across North Texas, particularly for customers in Lewisville and surrounding communities. By strategically positioning its operations, On Demand Movers aims to deliver even more efficient service while maintaining the personalized approach that has defined the company since its founding.Over the past decade, On Demand Movers has earned a reputation for reliability and professionalism across a wide range of services. From apartment and residential moves to office relocations and specialty item transportation, the company emphasizes careful handling, punctuality, and clear communication. Each move is supported by trained professionals who understand the importance of protecting both property and peace of mind.The expansion also reflects the company’s long-term vision for sustainable growth. By investing in staff development, equipment, and new service areas, On Demand Movers continues to strengthen its position as a trusted moving provider in Texas.The new location is expected to begin operations soon, with full service availability for residential and commercial clients. Customers can expect the same dependable service, flexible scheduling, and professional care that On Demand Movers has delivered for more than ten years.About On Demand MoversOn Demand Movers is a professional moving company with over a decade of experience providing residential and commercial moving services. With a growing team of dedicated crew members and an expanding fleet of trucks, the company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and customer-focused moving solutions throughout Texas.

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