MoveMates Expands Operations with Second Location in Charlotte, NC

MoveMates Best Moving Company In Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoveMates, a trusted and customer-focused moving company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its second location in the Charlotte area. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s 10-year journey of delivering reliable, efficient, and stress-free moving services to residential and commercial clients.Founded and led by owner Will, MoveMates moving company has built a strong reputation over the past decade by prioritizing professionalism, transparency, and customer satisfaction. What began as a small local operation has grown into a well-respected moving company known for its dependable crew and personalized approach to each move.The decision to open a second location comes as a response to increasing demand for high-quality moving services across the Charlotte region . With the city’s continued growth and influx of new residents and businesses, MoveMates is positioning itself to better serve a wider customer base while maintaining the same level of service excellence that has defined the company since its inception.“Our goal has always been to make moving as simple and stress-free as possible for our clients,” said Will, owner of MoveMates. “Opening a second location allows us to reach more people in Charlotte and continue delivering the high standards our customers expect. We’re excited about this next chapter and the opportunity to grow our team.”Currently, MoveMates employs a dedicated team of 15 crew members who are trained to handle every aspect of the moving process, from packing and loading to transportation and unloading. With the launch of the new location, the company plans to hire an additional 5 team members, bringing the total workforce to 20 employees. This expansion not only supports business growth but also contributes to local job creation in the Charlotte community.MoveMates offers a comprehensive range of services, including local and long-distance moves, packing and unpacking, furniture assembly, and customized moving solutions tailored to individual client needs. The company’s commitment to clear communication, careful handling of belongings, and punctual service has earned it a loyal customer base and positive reviews over the years.The new location will enableMove Mates to improve operational efficiency, reduce response times, and accommodate a higher volume of moves without compromising quality. Clients can expect the same friendly, professional service that has become synonymous with the MoveMates name.As MoveMates celebrates this important milestone, the company remains focused on its core mission: helping people move forward with confidence and ease. With a growing team, expanded presence, and a decade of proven experience, MoveMates is well-positioned to continue serving the Charlotte community for years to come.

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