D'Art Executes Mi Arcus’ Retail Transformation Through Strategic Audits

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With data driven insights and thoughtful design, D’Art helped Mi Arcus simplify navigation, boost engagement, and build stronger in store connections.

Retail success lies in clarity and connection. Our goal was to turn complexity into comfort while creating an environment that supports both discovery and decision making.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a highly strategic move to strengthen its retail presence and how its physical stores perform on ground, Mi Arcus, a well known and established baby care brand, decided to join hands with D’Art Private Limited, a prominent retail branding and marketing agency that is primarily known for delivering immersive retail solutions under one roof. The collaboration included rapid transformation of the baby care brand and establishing its presence across new locations within the geographical boundaries of India.The respective project was started by conducting detailed audits of the existing stores in order to identify various issues like operational gaps, improve the overall customer navigation within the retail space, and enhance the overall efficiency of Mi Arcus’ stores.Understanding the Problem Through Ground Level AuditsWhen D’Art analyzed the existing outlets, they found that Mi Arcus was managing a vast product portfolio that consisted of more than 4000 SKUs (stock keeping units). Even though the brand was offering a wide range of products, customers felt overwhelmed when they entered the store, as they were completely dependent on the store staff to get even a basic understanding of the product and navigate the space. This did not just make customers confused but also slowed down decision making and negatively affected the overall shopping experience.In order to understand the deeper challenges happening below the surface, the agency decided to initiate a series of detailed retail audits. Apart from collecting surface level observations, these audits majorly focused on customer behavior, movement patterns, product interaction, and spatial efficiency.This integrated process further helped in identifying several key issues, including:● A lack of consistency in product segmentation, particularly in age wise categorization.● Congested store design and layouts made it difficult for parents to navigate the store.● Minimal visual merchandising facilitated minimal storytelling and brand presence.● The stores were not able to emotionally connect with the primary audience(young families and children)One of the senior brand and experience strategists at D’Art shared his views on this project. He stated, ‘Each and every successful retail transformation begins with listening to all the space, brand, and the customers. By comprehensively auditing the stores, we were actually able to find out both visible issues as well as factors that were silently impacting the store’s overall performance. Also, this project significantly reflects how data driven insights can facilitate practical and impactful design and execution.’Simplifying Complexity Through Structured Planning and Execution!D’Art had a simple goal to achieve. They just aimed at simplifying the shopping journey while simultaneously building stronger emotional and personal connections with the customers. The assigned team developed a customer centric layout in order to address both surface level and deeper challenges.The introduction of a product categorization system based on family was indeed one of the key interventions of this retail transformation project. Instead of opting for scattered placements, the team at D’Art decided to group related products together, doing this helped in creating and establishing logical and easy to navigate sections. This significantly helped in reducing the mental pressure on customers and also facilitated quick as well as informed decision making. In addition, as the respective approach did not present isolated products and instead offered complete solutions, it also supported cross selling.Placing the mirrors and central display units in a strategic manner increased the overall visibility and accessibility of the store. Implementing these elements did not just enhance product interaction; instead, they also helped customers move throughout the store in a comfortable manner.Building Emotional Connections Through Experience ZonesD’Art understood that baby care shopping involves both parents and children. While conducting retail store audits , they found that the outlets were not child friendly. Hence, in order to solve this challenge, they decided to introduce interactive zones that included playful mirrors, engagement walls, and experience rooms.Mirrors and engagement walls kept children busy, further allowing parents to explore the store without worrying about their kids. On the other hand, the experience rolls were designed in a way to showcase products in a real life setting; they helped parents visualize the usage and appearance of products in everyday life and further make informed decisions. This balance between functionality and engagement actually became a significant contributor to the success of this entire transformation.Strengthening Identity Through Thoughtful Visual ElementsThe retail outlets of Mi Arcus experienced a significant shift in the visual language. The branding agency designed and executed clear and engaging retail signage that seamlessly guided customers across different sections of the store. They also integrated storytelling elements within the space by utilizing graphics and branded installations. All these additions and improvements helped Mi Arcus communicate its brand values in a simple yet attractive and relatable manner.One of the main highlights of this retail expansion project was a fall that featured digital content. This addition did not just enhance brand recall but also created a focal point inside the stores. As D’Art closely audited each and every in-store aspect, the assigned team also redesigned the point of sales. The freshly executed checkout area now offers continued impulse gifting options and facilitates a seamless exit. In other words, the POS was converted into a meaningful touchpoint that did more than facilitate financial transactions.Execution Excellence Driving Measurable OutcomesIt wasn’t just strategic design but precise retail execution that heavily contributed to the success of Mi Arcus’ retail transformation project . Each and every element, from store layout, visual merchandising, fixtures, to final installation, was perfectly aligned with the insights that were gathered during the audit phase.The freshly designed and strategically executed stores now offer customers with a structured and intuitive environment where they can seamlessly explore products without depending on others (salesperson), understand how they work, and make informed decisions. The initiative helped in improving the engagement levels and also reflects a stronger and more consistent brand identity now!During an internal discussion after the completion of the project, a representative from Mi Arcus expressed his views on the same. He stated, ‘This retail transformation has completely revolutionized the experience that customers get when they step into our stores. What once felt a bit overwhelming and confusing is now simple, relaxing, and enjoyable. We are grateful to D’Art for establishing a clear store design and letting us actually make a difference.’Setting a New Standard for Retail Store Expansion In an era that is highly dominated by changing technology and evolving customer needs, physical retail is also continuously changing. Considering this, the collaboration between Mi Arcus and D’Art adequately highlights how brands can address complex retail challenges in a seamless manner by just opting for structured analysis and insight driven store design. By combining comprehensive audits with thoughtful and strategic retail execution, the branding agency has significantly assisted the baby care brand to shift from a fragmented shopping environment and move to a retail space that is more organized and experience focused.

Mi Arcus Retail Transformation - Store Design And Execution by D’Art

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