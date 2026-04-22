AVer’s TR535 Obtains Certification for Microsoft Teams

AVer TR535 is Now Microsoft Teams Certified

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces that the TR535 is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. With this certification, the TR535 meets Microsoft’s standards for compatibility and performance in Teams Room environments, enabling straightforward integration and consistent operation in collaboration spaces.

The TR535 features exceptional 30X zoom capability and sweeping wide-angle view, offering a comprehensive solution for capturing every detail with unparalleled precision. The TR535 features a dual-lens design, including a wide-angle lens and a 4K PTZ camera, to create a broad field of view while maintaining the ability to zoom in for detailed close-ups. The wide-angle lens acts as a vigilant eye, covering a larger area and minimizing blind spots, while the PTZ camera ensures precise zoom and focus. This combination ensures subjects remain in the shot, regardless of movement, delivering complete coverage for every scenario. Equipped with NDI® High Bandwidth integration, the TR535 boasts almost lossless compression and ultra-low latency, ensuring pristine image quality and simplifying even the most complex setups. This advanced feature enhances workflow efficiency, making the TR535 an essential tool for high-quality video production.

“The TR535’s being Certified for Microsoft Teams emphasizes our commitment to delivering solutions that integrate reliably with industry-leading collaboration platforms," said Mike Garcen, Senior Director of Product and Marketing for AVer Information Inc. “The TR535 is designed to support larger, more dynamic spaces where accurate tracking, flexible framing and dependable video quality are essential."

“We’re pleased to see AVer expand its portfolio of devices Certified for Microsoft Teams with the addition of the TR535," said Albert Kooiman, General Manager, Teams Partner and Customer Enablement at Microsoft. “Its advanced presenter tracking capabilities and flexible camera design support more engaging and inclusive meeting experiences, particularly in larger or more complex room environments."

With four advanced AI-driven tracking modes, the TR535 enhances presenter mobility and content capture. Presenter Mode allows presenters to move freely while staying in focus, ensuring they remain the center of attention. Zone Mode prioritizes static content, ideal for capturing fixed subjects with precision. Hybrid Mode seamlessly blends Presenter and Zone Modes, providing maximum flexibility for dynamic environments. Segment Mode offers customizable tracking by designating specific points within a broader area, reducing the need for multiple cameras and providing a cost-effective solution for event capture.

To learn more about AVer Europe, please visit www.avereurope.com

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

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