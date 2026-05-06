AVer Announces the MD331UI Medical Grade PTZ Camera to Elevate Virtual Rounding and Remote Patient Care

NEW AVer Medical-Grade PTZ Camera MD331UI

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, introduces the MD331UI Medical Grade PTZ Camera, a cutting-edge device designed to transform virtual rounding and telehealth. Built specifically to keep pace with unpredictable clinical environments, the MD331UI supports clinical environments with embedded two-way audio and advanced Audio Processing AI. By allowing remote clinicians to hear and observe the patient, this certified camera ensures that virtual care feels as natural and continuous as being right there at the bedside.

Effortless Audio and Visual Clarity for Zero-Lag Consultations

Hospitals are noisy, fast-paced environments where technology must facilitate communication instantly rather than getting in the way. The MD331UI features AVer’s Audio Processing AI, which captures the patient’s voice while filtering out distracting background sounds, allowing remote clinicians to examine the patient easily. Simultaneously, healthcare practitioners can capture pristine 4K video with 30X optical zoom and manually fine-tune the camera’s viewing angle without needing recalibration. This zero-lag workflow guarantees that care teams spend less time managing technical setups and more time focusing entirely on the patient.

High Mobility and Adaptable Coverage for Any Clinical Space

Engineered for high mobility, the MD331UI seamlessly integrates with battery-powered medical carts through a wide-voltage input design, while image stabilization keeps the video feed perfectly steady as the cart moves. Additionally, Wi-Fi® connectivity can be enabled via an optional Wi-Fi dongle, providing greater flexibility for deployment. Whether a private room or a larger, multi-bed ward, the camera easily scales to meet the challenge. The MD331UI delivers crystal-clear, two-way communication: for larger spaces where the patient is further from the camera, you can easily add optional expansion speakerphones.

Key Benefits at a Glance

The MD331UI redefines telehealth hardware by prioritizing user-friendly operation, patient safety, and privacy. Key benefits include:

• Clear Audio during Consultations: Audio Processing AI blocks out unrelated background noise to ensure crystal-clear audio during remote connections.

• Zero-Lag Workflows: Eliminates technical delays with instant, manual camera angle adjustments.

• Uninterrupted Mobility: Seamlessly integrates with medical carts using image stabilization, wide voltage input, and flexible Wi-Fi connectivity.

• AI-Enhanced Patient Safety: Leverages on-device AI for real-time, 24/7 patient safety tracking through Fall/Bed Egress Detection AI and emergency alerts.

• Uncompromised Privacy: Protects patient dignity and confidential data using dedicated privacy mode and mosaic function.

• Certified for Safer Clinical Use: Certified to IEC 60601-1-2 standards, enhancing safety for hospital use based on more stringent EMC standards.

For more information on the MD331UI, please visit presentation.avereurope.com/model/md331ui



Notes:

1. The product is expected to begin shipping in June 2026.

2. By default, MD331UI supports the AVer Wi-Fi dongle and expansion speakerphone. Third-party accessories may be supported through project-based system integration.

3. Manual camera angle adjustment of the MD331UI is designed for fine adjustments, not frequent or continuous manual repositioning. The manual tilt of the camera head should not exceed 90° when adjusting.

4. Wi-Fi®, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED®, Wi-Fi Alliance®, the Wi-Fi logo, the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED logo, and other marks are trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

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