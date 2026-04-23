UK Seafood Casts its Net Wide at Seafood Expo Global

Dame Angela Eagle DBE MP, UK Government’s Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs with Seafish’s Chief Executive, Colin Faulkner and UK businesses attending Seafood Expo Global 2026 (Credits: Marcio Schimming) UK Government Minister Dame Angela Eagle MP with acclaimed chef, writer and broadcaster CJ Jackson (Credits: Marcio Schimming) UK Government Minister Dame Angela Eagle MP's address at Seafood Expo Global 2026 (Credits: Marcio Schimming) UK Government Minister Dame Angela Eagle MP meeting UK businesses at Seafood Expo Global 2026 (Credits: Marcio Schimming)

UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, the UK seafood industry cast its net on the global stage at the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, sending a clear message that it is ready to play ball in international markets.Export-ready exhibitors from across the United Kingdom showcased world-class quality, trusted provenance and sustainable practices, demonstrating their ability to meet growing global demand. This is underpinned by strong UK Government support, with a £1.5 million, per year Seafood Exports Package announced at the Expo to turbocharge growth and expand UK seafood exports into key international markets.Taking place in Barcelona, Spain, the Expo brought together over 35,000 seafood professionals from more than 150 countries, offering an unrivalled platform for buyers, suppliers and industry leaders to connect, share innovation and explore new market opportunities.Flying the flag for the UK, exhibitors within the UK pavilion demonstrated the strength and diversity of the nation’s seafood offer, all underpinned by the industry’s commitment to quality, provenance and sustainability.With over 11,000 kilometres of coastline and nutrient rich surrounding waters, the UK is perfectly positioned to produce world class seafood. From Atlantic cod, haddock and mackerel to Welsh lobster, Yorkshire brown crab, whelks, scallops and octopus, alongside Cornish sardines, monkfish, hake, lemon sole, plaice, the UK’s diverse seafood offering reflected both regional heritage and modern excellence.Equally central to the UK seafood story are the skilled coastal communities that have honed their expertise over generations. From fishing and aquaculture to processing and innovation, highly skilled professionals across the UK combine traditional knowledge with modern techniques to deliver reliable, high quality produce for international markets.Dame Angela Eagle, UK Government’s Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs, said:“Seafood Expo Global is a vital opportunity to showcase the very best of UK fish and shellfish on the world stage. Our fish and seafood are celebrated internationally for its exceptional quality, trusted provenance and the skill of the communities who harvest and prepare it. From responsible and sustainable practices to transparent supply chains and world class standards, the UK seafood industry continues to set itself apart.“I’m proud to see UK businesses in Barcelona, building new partnerships and demonstrating why UK seafood is so highly regarded across global markets.”Seafish’s Chief Executive, Colin Faulkner, added:“UK fish and shellfish is recognised globally for its short, transparent and traceable supply chains, alongside rigorous food safety and welfare standards enforced at every stage of production. Many UK businesses also go beyond statutory requirements, holding internationally recognised voluntary accreditations that set them apart on the global stage.“Seafood Expo Global provides an essential platform to feature what the UK has to offer, connecting worldwide buyers with innovative companies that are export ready and demonstrating why UK fish and shellfish continues to be trusted on the world stage.“As such, Seafish are proud to be able to partner with Defra and other UK government departments to facilitate and host companies from all four nations of the United Kingdom on the UK pavilion at SEG.”The UK’s presence at the Expo forms part of the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign, which promotes the very best of UK food and drink globally, celebrating produce that combines tradition, innovation and outstanding quality.To find out more about UK fish and shellfish and the wider UK seafood industry, visit www.seafish.org. About the GREAT Food and Drink campaignThe GREAT Food and Drink campaign showcases the very best of the UK’s food and drink to international audiences, from Scottish salmon and English sparkling wine to Welsh Lamb and Northern Irish gin. UK food and drink is exported to 220 countries and territories worldwide, recognised globally for its exceptional taste, quality and innovation.Kate WilliamsFour Agencykate.williams@four.agency

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