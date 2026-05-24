Valdez Educational Services Celebrates Student Achievement in Advanced Math and Scholarship

Valdez Educational Services President Aaron Valdez, SBCUSD ETSA Wil Greer, student Ionatauna Asu, Equity guest teacher Fernando Tanioka, and Equity Counselor Francine Blacksher celebrate Asu raising his grades from a low F up to a high A. Kayden Lacey received a $500 scholarship from Valdez Educational Services for motivation, academic growth, and determination in math. From left: tutor Arcelia Brenes Luna, founder Aaron Valdez, and Lacey, a San Bernardino High student. Photo by Chris Sloan. From left, Valdez Educational Services tutor Gerado, SBCUSD student Ulrich London, and Valdez President Arron Valdez. London received a $500 scholarship and said that after-school tutoring helped him raise his grades and keep an A. Photo by Chris Sloan. Aaron Valdez speaks at An Evening of Excellence, where family support was highlighted as key to student success. Parent Nancy Burke’s daughter, Honey, a fourth grader, takes advanced classes at San Bernardino Valley College and studies ASL. Photo by Chris Sloan. Will Greer, Mayra Ceballos, Gwen Dowdy-Rogers, and Aaron Valdez celebrate student achievement at An Evening of Excellence. From left: SBCUSD ETSA Director Greer, SBCUSD Board President Ceballos, SB County Board President Dowdy-Rogers, and Valdez. Photo by Chris Sloan.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven-day-a-week tutoring and mentoring through a partnership between Valdez Educational Services and the San Bernardino City Unified School District, Valdez helps students improve academic performance and gain access to higher education.Valdez Educational Services, headquartered in San Bernardino, recently recognized student achievement at a banquet highlighting academic progress and the impact of tutoring and mentoring, and awarded scholarships to four deserving students. The event brought together students, families, school district leaders, and community leaders to celebrate the importance of sustained tutoring and mentoring.The event recognized students who strengthened their math performance through targeted tutoring, mentoring, and coordinated support from educators and families. Guest speakers emphasized student persistence, academic accountability, and the value of providing consistent interventions that help students build confidence and improve a variety of outcomes."Our programs are built around individualized tutoring and mentoring, Aaron Valdez, President of Valdez Educational Services, explained. “We meet students where they are at home, on school campuses, and in other learning environments where support is needed. This work is made possible because of strong partnerships with school district leaders, school board members, and educators who remain committed to student success every day."One success story that was featured at the banquet involved a freshman at Cajon High School, Ionatana Asu. He explained how consistent support from his tutor/mentor improved both his math skills and his overall academic mindset.“At the start of the year, I did not take my work seriously, especially math,” Ionatana admitted. “I would sit back, go on my phone, and avoid doing my work. I didn't like the subject, so I chose not to try.”However, through persistence from his tutor, Toni Atieh, who worked with Ionatana during lunch, after school, and in class, his world changed.“At first it wasn't easy,” Ionatana recalled, “I got a lot of answers wrong, and I felt embarrassed; but over time, things started to change. The more Mr. Oko worked with me, the more I tried, I started to understand the work… ultimately, my grades went from a low F to a high A.’The event also described Valdez’s work with the district's Equity Program, now in its fourth year, led by Director Dr. Wil Greer and Assistant Director Dr. Josiane Beckles. The program provides structured academic support to strengthen foundational math skills and improve student performance across participating schools.Valdez’s work with the ATLAS Program (Access to Learning for All Students) was also highlighted. This program is led by Director Angela Urquidies and supported by the Special Education Department, led by Dr. Ryan Rubio and former director Dr. Howana Lundy. These teams were acknowledged for expanding academic access and helping remove barriers so more students can make meaningful academic progress.Valdez thanked district leaders, school board members, and instructional teams for supporting a service model centered on accessibility, consistency, and student growth."We are here this evening to celebrate these students and the progress they have made," Valdez stated.The celebration also included recognition of a host of students whose academic improvement reflected the goals of the tutoring and mentoring model. Valdez tutors shared examples of students who significantly improved their performance through sustained support, stronger study habits, and consistent participation.Student remarks throughout the evening reinforced the value of after-school tutoring, mentor encouragement, and structured academic follow-through. Their comments underscored how accessible support systems can help students complete missing work, improve course performance, and stay motivated.The event also featured collaborative programs at San Bernardino City Unified School District educational sites, including a dual-service program at Arroyo Valley High School, led by Samah Mustafa and a two-year mentoring initiative at Pacific High School, led by Dr. Natalie Raymundo.Four students were awarded $500 scholarships to help them pursue higher education. The recipients were Ionatana Asu, Honey Burke, Ulrich London, and Kayden Lacey. Each scholarship honored their outstanding academic progress, resilience, and mastery of advanced mathematics.In their remarks, scholarship recipients expressed appreciation for the educators, mentors, families, and peers who contributed to their success.Families were also recognized as essential partners in student success. Speakers noted that parent encouragement, school engagement, and community advocacy all contribute to stronger academic outcomes and broader student opportunities.Throughout the evening, participants emphasized that student growth is most sustainable when schools, families, and community partners work together. The event served as both a celebration of current achievement and a reaffirmation of continued investment in student development.Valdez ended the celebration by saying, “This event reflects our ongoing commitment to academic support models that help students build confidence, improve performance, and pursue future educational opportunities.”For more information, contact Eva Valdez at (909) 362-3620 or via email at Info@ValdezEducation.com.About Valdez Educational ServicesValdez Educational Services provides tutoring, mentoring, and student support services designed to improve academic outcomes and expand educational opportunities. Through partnerships with school districts, families, and community stakeholders, Valdez works to deliver accessible, student-centered support that promotes academic growth and long-term success.The organization’s services are offered free of charge to students when funded by school districts, with additional options for direct parental payments when district partnerships are pending or unavailable. Scholarships are also available for low-income families, further demonstrating the organization’s dedication to accessible educational support.Headquartered in San Bernardino, with offices in Madera, CA, Valdez Educational Services has established a reputation for its comprehensive tutoring and mentoring programs across multiple school districts, including San Bernardino Unified School District, Madera Unified School District, Madera County Department of Children’s Services, and the Victorville Unified School District.

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