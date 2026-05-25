Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs Endorse Bennie Tinson for Compton City Council

"I am deeply honored to have earned the respect and endorsement of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs,” says Tinson. “This endorsement speaks volumes about our shared goal of making Compton a safe and desirable city in which to reside.”

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs is pleased to endorse your candidacy for election to the Compton City Council, District 2.” He pledged the full weight of the association to assist Tinson’s campaignOne of the largest and most influential law enforcement associations in the Western United States, the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS), has endorsed Bennie Tinson for Compton City Council, District 2. ALADS represents more than 8,000 sworn law enforcement officers across Los Angeles County; it also represents district attorney investigators and is an affiliate of the AFL-CIO.The endorsement represents a critical victory for Tinson in a City where public safety, community policing, and municipal accountability remain central voter priorities. "I am deeply honored to have earned the respect and endorsement of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs,” says Tinson. This endorsement speaks volumes about our shared goal of making Compton a safe and desirable city in which to reside.”In a letter delivered to Tinson’s campaign headquarters, ALADS President Anthony Meraz said, "The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs is pleased to endorse your candidacy for election to the Compton City Council, District 2.” He pledged the full weight of the association to assist Tinson’s campaign.Securing the county's most powerful law enforcement union gives Tinson both political capital and a potent talking point on public safety. With ALADS now officially in his corner, Tinson gains a well-funded ally capable of mobilizing independent expenditures and labor networks.Compton has long had a complex relationship with county law enforcement, which provides contract policing services to the City through the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Tinson stressed, “As a longtime resident of Compton and a candidate for City Council District 2, I am focused on public safety. Additionally, my experience in the City Attorney’s Office as a paralegal to my current work in Housing and mental health advocacy has prepared me to lead with integrity.”He concludes, “My priorities are clear: we will fight back against sex trafficking to reclaim Long Beach Boulevard, remove commercial trucks from our residential streets, and ensure that our infrastructure—from speed bumps to drainage—meets the needs of our community. I look forward to the work ahead and to the opportunity to earn your vote.”For more information on Bennie Tinson, go to BennieTinson.com. The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS) was formed in February 1970, when ten deputies united to resolve a labor dispute. It was certified as the county's majority representative for non-supervisory peace officers in 1976. Affiliated with the AFL-CIO since 1983, ALADS has grown into one of the largest and most powerful law enforcement associations in the Western United States, offering extensive legal defense, medical benefits, and advocacy.“A native of Compton, a Compton Unified School District graduate, Community College Professor, SEIU Union Organizer, and former City employee, I am prepared to serve as your City Councilman,” says Tinson. “My experience as a Paralegal in the City Attorney’s Office has given me knowledge of Compton’s governance, enabling me to serve residents effectively and advocate on their behalf.

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