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Vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

New Jersey is ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines for everyone six months and older, without a prescription.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at most pharmacies and health care providers' offices.

Call ahead to check availability, insurance coverage, or to schedule an appointment.

Read the NJDOH news release for details »

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Vaccines

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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