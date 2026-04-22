Vaccines
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
New Jersey is ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines for everyone six months and older, without a prescription.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at most pharmacies and health care providers' offices.
Call ahead to check availability, insurance coverage, or to schedule an appointment.
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