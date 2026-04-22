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Symptoms

Stay Home

If you experience symptoms that could indicate COVID-19, stay home and away from others, including those in your household who are not sick. Staying away from others helps prevent spreading the virus.

Get Tested

Consider getting tested to confirm if your symptoms are due to COVID-19.

  • At-Home Tests: Purchase COVID-19 self-tests online or at pharmacies and retail stores. Some health insurance plans may reimburse the cost—check with your insurer for details. You can find a list of FDA-authorized tests on the FDA's website  .
  • Community Testing Locations: Pharmacies, health centers  , and some local health departments offer low- or no-cost PCR and antigen testing, even for those without insurance. Find a testing site near you for convenient access to these tests.
  • Accessibility Support: If you have a disability, the Disability Information and Access Line   can help you locate testing options or find a testing location nearby.

Visit our COVID-19 testing page for more information.

Seek Medical Attention

If you test positive and are at risk for severe illness (due to age or underlying health conditions), contact your health care provider for further guidance. Early medical intervention can help reduce the risk of severe complications.

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Symptoms

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