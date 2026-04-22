Global Road Construction Conference 2026 - Mumbai : Paving the Path to Progress

Rex Conferences 30th April 2026

Global Road Construction Conference (GRC) 2026, scheduled for 30th April 2026 in Mumbai at Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mumbai

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India stands at the cusp of a transformative energy revolution, the urgency to build a resilient, self-reliant, and sustainable ecosystem has never been greater. Rising global energy uncertainties, volatile crude prices, and increasing environmental pressures are accelerating the shift toward cleaner fuels, domestic resource development, and robust infrastructure.At the center of this evolving landscape is the 6th Global Road Construction Conference (GRC) 2026, scheduled for 30th April 2026 in Mumbai at Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mumbai (near Mumbai International Airport).Strategically located for ease of access to both domestic and international delegates, the venue reinforces the conference’s global outlook—bringing together policymakers, oil & gas companies, infrastructure leaders, refiners, and technology providers under one roof.Green Hydrogen & Gas Economy: Fueling India’s Next Growth PhaseGreen hydrogen is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of India’s clean energy transition, offering a scalable solution for hard-to-abate sectors such as refining, steel, fertilizers, and heavy transport. Beyond decarbonization, it represents a strategic pathway toward long-term energy security and reduced import dependency.Complementing this transition is India’s expanding gas-based economy, with LNG, LPG, CNG, and Biogas playing a crucial role in diversifying the energy mix. The rapid expansion of CNG networks and the growing focus on compressed biogas (CBG) are driving cleaner mobility, decentralized energy solutions, and improved accessibility.Together, hydrogen and gas ecosystems are expected to redefine how India powers its industries and cities—topics that will take center stage at the conference.Bitumen Innovation: Building the Roads of TomorrowIndia’s infrastructure growth story is deeply intertwined with advancements in bitumen and road construction technologies. As one of the fastest-growing road networks globally, the country is witnessing a shift toward more durable, efficient, and sustainable materials.Key innovations include:● Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) for enhanced strength and longevity Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB) supporting recycling and circular economy practices● Bio Bitumen, offering a greener alternative to conventional fossil-based bindersThese advancements are not only improving road performance and lifecycle costs but are also aligning infrastructure development with sustainability goals. The conference will explore how such technologies can redefine global road construction standards.Home-Grown Energy & Materials: India’s Economic UnlockA major strategic shift is underway toward strengthening domestic energy and material production—ranging from refining and petrochemicals to bitumen and alternative fuels. This push is critical in reducing exposure to global market volatility while enhancing economic resilience.By focusing on local capabilities, India aims to:Reduce import dependencyStrengthen supply chainsSupport large-scale infrastructure development.Unlock long-term industrial growthThe integration of energy production with infrastructure development positions India uniquely to achieve both economic expansion and sustainability objectives simultaneously.Infrastructure Expansion: The Backbone of Energy SecurityIndia’s ambitions are being reinforced through significant infrastructure investments—from LPG pipeline expansions and petrochemical projects to storage, logistics, and distribution networks.These developments are essential for:● Improving last-mile energy accessibility● Enhancing supply chain efficiency● Reducing logistics costs● Supporting industrial and urban growthIn an environment where global crude price fluctuations continue to impact domestic markets, building a diversified and efficient energy infrastructure has become a national priority.Where Industry Meets Action: Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026In this dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, collaboration is key—and this is where the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 plays a defining role.How the Conference Addresses Industry Shifts● High-Level Strategic Dialogue: Engage with industry leaders on green hydrogen, LNG demand-supply dynamics, gas economy expansion, and energy security.● Comprehensive Industry Coverage: From Bitumen, Bio Bitumen, PMB, CRMB to LNG, LPG, CNG, Biogas, and Green Hydrogen, the event covers the full energy and infrastructure spectrum.● Innovation & Technology Showcase: Discover cutting-edge advancements in refining, clean fuels, storage, and road construction materials.● Investment & Growth Opportunities: Explore emerging sectors in domestic energy production, petrochemicals, and infrastructure expansion.● Global Networking Platform: Connect with international stakeholders, fostering partnerships that accelerate India’s energy ambitions.● Bridging Energy & Infrastructure: Gain insights into how fuel technologies and road development are interconnected in shaping modern economies.With participation from leading organizations across the energy value chain—including major oil marketing companies and infrastructure developers—the conference offers a powerful platform to drive meaningful industry progress.Conclusion: A Defining Moment for India’s Energy FutureIndia’s journey toward energy independence and sustainability is no longer a distant vision—it is actively unfolding. From green hydrogen and gas-based fuels to advanced bitumen technologies and large-scale infrastructure expansion, the country is building a holistic ecosystem for long-term growth.As these transformations accelerate, the importance of industry collaboration cannot be overstated.The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, hosted at Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mumbai, stands as a catalyst for this change—bringing together ideas, innovation, and partnerships to unlock the full potential of India’s energy and infrastructure future.

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