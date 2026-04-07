Rex Fuels Brings Global Infrastructure Developers to Mumbai

Rex Conferences 30th April 2026

From policy to execution, the conference unites 300+ stakeholders to tackle the most pressing challenges shaping sustainable road construction.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era marked by relentless urban expansion, geopolitical shifts, and an unyielding demand for resilient infrastructure, the global road construction and bitumen industry finds itself at a defining crossroads.The stakes have never been higher.Rising crude volatility, supply chain recalibrations, climate imperatives, and the accelerating push toward digitalization are not merely influencing the industry, they are restructuring its very foundation. The question is no longer whether transformation is necessary, but how swiftly and effectively it can be realized.It is within this context of urgency and opportunity that the 19th Edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, co-located with the 6th Edition of the Global Road Construction Conference (GRC) 2026, emerges as a beacon of dialogue, direction, and decisive action.Scheduled for 30th April 2026 at Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mumbai, the conference is poised to convene a powerful confluence of over 300 distinguished delegates from 30+ countries a gathering of minds that includes policymakers, infrastructure visionaries, technocrats, and global industry leaders.An Industry in Transition, A Leadership in MotionToday’s infrastructure narrative is no longer confined to scale alone it is defined by sustainability, intelligence, and endurance.Across continents, governments and industry leaders are grappling with pressing imperatives:• To engineer roads that withstand not only traffic, but time and climate• To transition from carbon-intensive practices to circular, eco-conscious construction ecosystems• To harness the power of data, AI, and predictive modelling in planning and execution• To reimagine logistics frameworks that are both agile and resilient in a volatile global environmentAt this pivotal juncture, the conference becomes more than a platform it transforms into a strategic council, where top officials and decision-makers are not just participants, but architects of the industry's next chapter.Where Vision Converges with ActionSupported by eminent institutions including CSIR-CRRI, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NITI Aayog, the World Bank, PM Gati Shakti, the Indian Road Congress, leading academic bodies, and the Government of Maharashtra, the event is uniquely positioned at the intersection of policy formulation and real-world execution.Here, conversations will transcend theory.They will delve into:• Crafting policy frameworks that accelerate the adoption of bio-bitumen and advanced modified binders• Embedding AI-powered DPR tools and Digital Twin technologies into mainstream infrastructure planning• Designing logistics ecosystems capable of supporting next-generation infrastructure demands• Aligning economic growth with environmental stewardship and decarbonization goalsA Theme That Echoes the FutureAnchored in the theme “Exploring the Future of Bitumen, Modified Bitumen, and Logistics,” the conference seeks to illuminate pathways that are not only innovative, but enduring and scalable.Key Focus Areas• Bitumen & Performance Grade Bitumen• Bio-Bitumen & Modified Bitumen• Bitumen Additives• Decarbonizing Road Construction• Green & Sustainable Infrastructure• Logistics & Supply Chain Optimization• AI-powered DPR Tools & Digital Transformation• Digital Twin Modelling & Intelligent Construction MonitoringA Collective Vision, A Shared ResponsibilityAt the heart of this initiative lies Bitumen Forum India, a not-for-profit platform driven by a singular vision to foster knowledge, innovation, and collaboration in building safer, more sustainable, and cost-efficient road infrastructure.In a world where infrastructure is the backbone of economic progress, the responsibility to innovate is collective.The Defining MomentAs the countdown begins, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 stands not merely as an event, but as a defining moment in the industry’s evolution.It is where challenges are confronted with clarity, where ideas are forged into action, and where leadership rises to meet the demands of a rapidly transforming world.Because the roads we build today are not just pathways of transit they are corridors of progress, resilience, and the future itself.Registrations OpenBe part of the conversations that will define the future of infrastructure.

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