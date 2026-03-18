Mumbai to host the Biggest Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproducts Expo & Conference on 30th April 2026

Rex Conferences 30th April 2026

The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference on 30th April 2026 in Mumbai will bring together global stakeholders from Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproduct Industry

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s infrastructure expansion is entering a historic phase. With highways, expressways, logistics corridors, airports, and ports being built at record speed, the country’s appetite for bitumen and road construction materials is rising sharply. Yet, at the same time, the global energy landscape is undergoing significant shifts, raising concerns around supply security, logistics disruptions, and price volatility.This convergence of surging demand and evolving global supply dynamics is placing the bitumen industry at a critical crossroads.Recognizing the need for industry dialogue and strategic collaboration, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, scheduled for 30th April 2026 at Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mumbai, will bring together global stakeholders to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the bitumen and infrastructure sector.India’s Infrastructure Push is Driving a Bitumen Demand SurgeIndia is currently one of the fastest-growing road construction markets in the world. Massive investments in national highways, economic corridors, expressways, urban mobility networks, and smart city infrastructure are generating unprecedented demand for paving materials.With thousands of kilometers of highways under development and major expressway networks connecting economic hubs, demand for VG grade bitumen,Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), emulsions, and sustainable binders is rising rapidly.Infrastructure expansion is also being driven by the modernization of ports, airports, logistics parks, and industrial corridors, further increasing the need for durable and high-performance road materials.Industry experts believe that India’s infrastructure pipeline over the next decade will continue to place strong pressure on bitumen supply chains, making efficient sourcing, logistics coordination, and technological innovation more important than ever.Global Supply Pressures Are Raising ConcernsWhile demand continues to grow, the global supply landscape for bitumen is becoming increasingly complex.Changes in refinery configurations, shifting crude processing priorities, and evolving geopolitical developments are beginning to influence the availability of bitumen in international markets. At the same time, fluctuations in freight costs and shipping routes are affecting the movement of energy products across regions.For traders, refiners, contractors, and procurement leaders, this raises several key questions:• How will global supply dynamics impact bitumen availability in key importing markets like India?• What sourcing strategies will help secure reliable supply amid global uncertainty?• How will logistics and shipping trends influence market pricing?• What role will modified and sustainable bitumen technologies play in future infrastructure projects?These issues are now central to discussions across the global road construction and energy sectors.Mumbai to Become the Meeting Point for the Global Bitumen IndustryAgainst this backdrop, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 will serve as a strategic platform where industry stakeholders can exchange insights, explore partnerships, and identify new business opportunities.Hosted in Mumbai — India’s financial capital and one of the region’s most important trading hubs — the event will bring together the entire industry value chain under one roof.The conference is expected to attract:• 500+ senior-level delegates from over 35 countries• 30+ global exhibitors showcasing innovative products and technologies• 50+ sponsors representing leading companies across the sector• Key buyers, procurement heads, and infrastructure decision-makersMore than just a conference, the event is designed to create a dynamic business environment where companies can connect directly with stakeholders driving major infrastructure projects.A Powerful Platform for Business, Collaboration, and Market InsightsParticipants at the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference will have the opportunity to:• Engage directly with decision-makers responsible for large-scale infrastructure projects• Explore new supply opportunities and sourcing partnerships• Discover emerging technologies in road construction and bitumen modification• Gain insights into global market trends and demand outlook• Position their organization as a key player in the evolving infrastructure ecosystemThe event will bring together stakeholders from across the industry, including refineries, bitumen producers, petrochemical companies, infrastructure developers, EPC contractors, traders, logistics providers, shipping companies, storage operators, technology providers, and government authorities.Key Industry DiscussionsThe conference agenda will focus on several critical themes shaping the market:• Global supply dynamics amid the current geopolitical situation• Impact on bitumen pricing, availability, and logistics• Import opportunities and sourcing strategies for growing markets• Demand outlook from infrastructure and road development projects• Collaborative discussions among industry leaders on strengthening supply chainsThese discussions aim to provide practical insights while fostering partnerships that can help the industry adapt to rapidly changing market conditions.Creating the Catalyst for the Next Phase of Industry GrowthAs infrastructure investments accelerate across India and emerging economies, the need for strong industry collaboration, technological innovation, and resilient supply chains has never been greater.Events like the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference act as powerful catalysts for new business generation, connecting buyers, suppliers, technology innovators, and infrastructure developers in one integrated platform.By bringing together the key players driving the global bitumen ecosystem, the conference helps unlock new opportunities across bitumen supply, petrochemicals, logistics solutions, and road construction technologies.Mumbai to Host the Global Bitumen & Road Construction IndustryThe 19th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 will take place on 30th April 2026 at Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mumbai, bringing together the global community shaping the future of bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts , and logistics.At a time when global markets are evolving and infrastructure demand is accelerating, this gathering offers a timely platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and chart the path forward for the global bitumen industry.

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