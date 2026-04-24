OraPub Enhances Shane AI to Help Oracle Teams Diagnose Performance Problems Faster

Faster Oracle performance diagnosis, grounded in real evidence.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OraPub, powered by Viscosity North America, Inc. (“Viscosity”), today announced enhancements to Shane AI , its Oracle performance AI assistant designed to help database professionals diagnose and resolve performance issues using evidence from Oracle and system performance data. The new capabilities strengthen Shane AI’s ability to support faster, more informed troubleshooting and performance analysis for Oracle environments.Shane AI is built for DBAs, performance engineers, and technical teams who need to move quickly from symptoms to likely root causes using measurable evidence rather than generic AI output. Known informally as “Surfer Shane,” the assistant pairs a distinctive surfer-inspired persona with rigorous Oracle performance analysis. Its analysis is grounded in the same performance tools Oracle professionals already use every day, including AWR and ASH reports, Statspack data, SQL execution metrics, wait events, execution plans, and operating system statistics. By aligning its guidance with established Oracle performance practices, Shane AI helps teams interpret complex behavior more clearly, focus on the most meaningful signals, and take action with greater confidence.These updates deepen Shane AI’s ability to follow a disciplined diagnostic path grounded in observable evidence. Rather than jumping straight to recommendations, the assistant identifies the dominant bottleneck first. Whether the issue is CPU pressure, wait-event-driven slowdown, inefficient SQL execution, plan instability, or application behavior surfacing in the database, teams can focus on what is actually consuming time and limiting throughput. The result is a more structured tuning process that reduces guesswork and helps technical professionals direct effort where it is most likely to matter.Shane AI also reflects OraPub’s broader commitment to continuous practical, applied AI learning for technical professionals. That same philosophy extends to OraPub’s upcoming Practical AI Bootcamp, led by Craig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director. It will give developers, DBAs, and infrastructure professionals hands-on exposure to manual RAG workflows, vector stores, embeddings, chatbot development, and collaboration with AI coding assistants. Together, Shane AI and OraPub training are aimed at a shared outcome,: helping technical professionals use AI in ways that are practical, testable, and grounded in real work.Shane AI is now live on OraPub.com, giving members direct access to an Oracle performance AI assistant built on OraPub and Viscosity expertise. Members can also explore webinars and video seminars through the training tab, with added benefits available in Essential, Advantage, and Prime memberships.Learn more about OraPub’s Practical AI Bootcamp at https://www.orapub.com/training-AI-bootcamp About ViscosityViscosity is a boutique consulting firm founded by industry-recognized experts and thought leaders with decades of experience architecting and optimizing business-critical applications. The firm specializes in data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.​​###​​​​ For more information, press only:​Monica Li, Director of Operations and Marketing(469) 444-1380monica.li@viscosityna.com

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