Viscosity to Showcase Oracle AI and Database Innovation in Tampa

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm with unmatched expertise and innovation, is proud to announce its headlining participation in the Suncoast Oracle Users Group (SOUG) Tech Day. The technical summit will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus in Tampa, Florida.SOUG Tech Day gathers Florida’s top database administrators, developers, and architects for a full day of "insider" technical training. This year’s event features a collaborative lineup where Viscosity’s Oracle ACE Directors join forces with local community leaders, including SOUG President, Troy Ligon, who will examine the critical shift toward Post-Quantum Encryption.The agenda transitions into deep-dive infrastructure and development tracks led by Viscosity’s experts. Charles Kim, CEO of Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will evaluate the shift toward Oracle’s modern, hyper-elastic architecture in "Exascale or Exadata@Cloud: Which Is Better for You?" Kim will break down the architectural differences between Exascale and traditional Exadata deployments, including Cloud@Customer and on-premises, to help organizations determine which platform best fits their requirements for AI, analytics, and multi-tenant workloads.Following the infrastructure track, Gary Gordhamer, Managing Principal Consultant and Oracle ACE Director, will spearhead sessions on database stability. Gordhamer will provide a presentation on " Oracle Database Patching the Right Way," and will demystify the Optimizer in his deep dive into "Adaptive SQL Optimization."Expanding the technical horizon, Craig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist and Oracle ACE Director, will push the boundaries of AI-human partnership with an Oracle 26ai pipeline, "Building APEX Without the Builder." Shallahamer will also demonstrate the power of Property Graphs to detect fraud across disconnected systems in his unique session, "Catching Slick Eddie," utilizing an AI Coding Assistant. Rounding out the high-impact sessions, Shruti Sriram from Oracle will deliver a specialized lunch presentation featuring the latest Oracle Database Appliance (ODA) updates paired with a live AI chatbot demonstration.For more information and to view the full agenda about the SOUG Tech Day, please visit the Viscosity event page: https://events.viscosityna.com/soug-tech-day-2026. About ViscosityViscosity is a boutique consulting firm founded by industry-recognized experts and thought leaders with decades of experience architecting and optimizing business-critical applications. The firm specializes in data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.​​​

