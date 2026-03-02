Viscosity’s Oracle ACE Directors Will Headline AI and Data Innovation at UTOUG Training Days 2026

Breakthroughs in Agentic AI, AI-Ready Data Platforms, and Code-First APEX Development

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm recognized for technical innovation, announces that four of its esteemed Oracle ACE Directors will join the speaker lineup at the upcoming UTOUG Training Days 2026 conference. Organized by the Utah Oracle Users Group, the annual event is scheduled for March 26–27, 2026, in Sandy, Utah.UTOUG Training Days 2026 offers a dynamic exploration of Oracle’s modern data platform, providing a comprehensive look at artificial intelligence, cloud architecture, and database excellence. Viscosity’s experts — Rich Niemiec, Charles Kim, Craig Shallahamer, and Gary Gordhamer — will lead sessions that delve into the most pivotal shifts in the technical landscape today.Rich Niemiec, Chief Innovation Officer at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will lead the conversation on Agentic AI and the Vector Database. Drawing from recent global breakthroughs, Niemiec’s sessions will decode the "Private Agent Factory" and "Unified Hybrid Vector Search," providing a strategic roadmap for the 600+ AI assistants now available in Oracle Applications. He will also host an interactive Customer Panel, creating space for professionals to share deep insights into how AI impacts business operations.Charles Kim, CEO of Viscosity and an Oracle ACE Director, will present on modern AI-driven data architecture. His session on the Oracle AI Data Lakehouse highlights how organizations can build an AI-ready data lakehouse using Oracle Autonomous AI Database, integrating data lakes, lakehouse patterns, and purpose-built data stores into a unified foundation for analytics and AI workloads. Beyond the architecture, Kim will explore the evolving role of data engineers, demonstrating how unified structured, unstructured, and vector data can accelerate innovation and enable smarter, faster business decisions.Craig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist and Oracle ACE Director, will demystify the real-world challenges of Graph-RAG through a fraud investigation featuring “Slick Eddie.” By combining Oracle 26ai, AI coding assistants, vector similarity search, and Property Graph analysis, Shallahamer reveals how complex fraud patterns can be uncovered across disconnected transactional systems. He will further push boundaries with a "code-first" APEX experiment, demonstrating how to deploy production-ready applications via OCI Generative AI and the APEX API, bypassing the traditional builder interface entirely.Gary Gordhamer, Managing Principal Consultant and Oracle ACE Director, will address the core pillars of database management. His sessions on "Out of Place" patching and Centrally Managed Users (CMU) offer the technical rigor required to maintain Oracle 19c and 23ai environments with maximum uptime and integrated Active Directory security.For more information about UTOUG Training Days 2026, visit the event page: https://events.viscosityna.com/utoug-training-days-2026 About ViscosityViscosity is a boutique consulting firm founded by industry-recognized experts and thought leaders with decades of experience architecting and optimizing business-critical applications. The firm specializes in data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.

