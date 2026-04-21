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Lebanon: Operational Facts and Figures - 2026

Since the escalation of the armed conflict in Lebanon in March 2026, ICRC teams have supported authorities and local actors, assisted communities in urgent need, and engaged in confidential dialogue with relevant parties. They have trained responders, empowered communities, and strengthened protection systems, putting humanitarian principles into concrete action for those most affected by the conflict.

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Lebanon: Operational Facts and Figures - 2026

Distribution channels: Human Rights


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