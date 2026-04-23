Business Reporter: From co-pilots to co-workers

Why agentic AI is redefining enterprise operating models

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, David J. Buggy, Vice President of Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement and the Power Platform at Velosio talks about how businesses can build a solid foundation for successful agentic AI deployments to avoid gaps in their processes getting amplified by the new technology. The evolution of AI in the enterprise has moved rapidly from chatbots to copilots to co-workers. While early systems focused on answering questions and assisting with tasks, agentic AI represents a fundamental shift, where software can take action, execute workflows and move work forward under human oversight.Agentic AI operates as a coordinated system. It begins by understanding an objective, such as reducing outstanding invoices or improving pipeline hygiene, then breaks that goal into actionable steps. It retrieves relevant context from enterprise data, applies reasoning to determine the next best action and uses connected tools – via APIs, workflow platforms and integration layers – to execute tasks. It operates within defined guardrails, seeking approval where required, logging actions and continuously improving through feedback and monitoring.This capability is being enabled by advances in model performance, increased tool connectivity and the growing maturity of enterprise integration frameworks. Together, these elements allow AI to move beyond insight generation into real operational execution. However, agentic AI also exposes longstanding organisational challenges. Fragmented data, unclear process ownership and inconsistent governance become immediately visible when systems begin to act autonomously. Rather than solving these issues, agents amplify them at scale. To succeed, organisations must approach agentic AI as a transformation programme built on four pillars: clear process design, robust data readiness, embedded governance and control and sustained organisational adoption.To find out more about where to start your AI transformation journey, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.co.uk, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About VelosioVelosio delivers fresh ideas and unmatched know-how for cloud, ERP, CRM, business intelligence, office automation and other business solutions. With Velosio, you can fast-track results with rapid deployment methodologies, accelerate your time to market with its industry expertise and enhance implementations with its range of services including development, support and managed services.

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