MPD Seeking Suspects in Chinatown Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects and two persons of interest in a robbery (snatch) that occurred in Chinatown.

On April 1, 2026, at approximately 11:33 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspects approached the victim, asking for spare change and to use the victim’s cell phone. As the victim called the number the suspect provided, the suspect snatched the phone and wallet from the victim, and both suspects fled the scene.

Two suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Additionally, two persons of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26042901

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