MPD Searching for Missing Child after Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a young child who has not been seen since his mother was fatally shot in Northwest late Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 10:52 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 600 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, in the rear alley, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the female was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent’s young child has not been seen since the shooting occurred. MPD is searching for 2-year-old Royce Hawkins. Royce is pictured below.

Anyone with information on the missing child is asked to call 911.

Anyone who has knowledge of the shooting should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.