MPD Arrests Two Juveniles in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, at approximately 4:06 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects gestured as though they had a weapon and demanded property from the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

On Friday, April 17, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

Previously, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25176424