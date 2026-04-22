MPD Investigating Double Shooting and Apparent Suicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a double shooting and apparent suicide that occurred Tuesday evening in Southeast.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 6:57 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Mount View Place, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were conscious and breathing. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to local area hospitals for non-life-threatening treatment.

While canvassing the area, officers located a second adult male victim, in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic related incident. The suspect arrived at the location, shot both victims, and then shot himself. A firearm was recovered on scene.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon Orland Blanco Viloria, of Seattle, Washington.

This case is being investigated by members of MPD’s Homicide Branch. Anyone with additional information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

CCN: 26053109