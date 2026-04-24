FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “MY OWN NORMAL”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic documentary MY OWN NORMAL -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms April 24th, 2026

Documentary Executive Produced by “FRIENDS” Producer/Director Kevin S. Bright Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms April 24th, 2026

MY OWN NORMAL is a deeply personal story. I hope audiences see that a life that looks different can still be full of the same humor, challenges, and everyday moments that shape us all.” — Filmmaker Alexander Freeman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic documentary MY OWN NORMAL, which was supported and executive produced by FRIENDS Executive Producer Kevin S. Bright. MY OWN NORMAL is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting April 24th, 2026, as well as DVD on April 28th, 2026. MY OWN NORMAL was included in the 2025 Slamdance Film Festival lineup.

In the making for seven years, MY OWN NORMAL tells the story of filmmaker Alexander Freeman. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two, he was raised by loving and supportive parents; however, when he tells them his girlfriend is pregnant, their reaction is not what he expected. Alexander’s life is changed forever after meeting Orina at a film screening, and again when his daughter, Maya, is born. As Alexander and Orina hold a commitment ceremony and struggle with the challenges of starting a life together, Alexander's parents eventually come to accept that he can fulfill his dream of having a loving family of his own.

Directed by Alexander Freeman and written by Alexander Freeman and Michaelle McGaraghan, MY OWN NORMAL was produced by Brandon Golden and Alexander Freeman, executive producers Ladd Lavallee, Tammy Lavallee, Rory Read, Mary Savoy-Read, Claudia Bright, Kevin S. Bright, Chris Cooper, Marianne Leone, consulting producer Ariana Garfinkel. Interview subjects featured include: Alexander Freeman, Orina Umansky Freeman, Maya Freeman, Linda Freeman, John Freeman, Deanna Martinez Serrano.

“MY OWN NORMAL is a deeply personal story about love, family, and the realities of living with disability, without apology or sentimentality,” said filmmaker Alexander Freeman. “By opening the door to my own life as a husband, father, and filmmaker with cerebral palsy, I hope audiences see that a life that looks different can still be full of the same humor, challenges, and everyday moments that shape us all.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire MY OWN NORMAL directly with the filmmakers.

MY OWN NORMAL website: www.myownnormalmovie.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - MY OWN NORMAL (2026)

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