AMG'S HBCU GO UNVEILS 13-WEEK FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FEATURING CLASSIC SHOWDOWNS, HOMECOMING EVENTS AND HISTORIC RIVALRIES

Now in its 5th Season, HBCU GO -- the Premier Home for HBCU Football -- Delivers a Curated Slate of Must-Watch Matchups to Audiences Worldwide

Now in its 5th Season, the Premier Home for HBCU Football Delivers a Curated Slate of Must-Watch Matchups to Audiences Worldwide

HBCU GO is on a mission to give Black college sports the global stage it deserves. We are bringing the pure excellence of HBCU football into millions of living rooms across America — for free.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group’s free-streaming digital sports platform HBCU GO -- the premier broadcaster for HBCU football – has just unveiled its 2026 football schedule, delivering a curated 13-game broadcast lineup of must-watch matchups featuring powerhouse programs, rising contenders, and high-stakes showdowns across the HBCU landscape. Answering the call of the culture, the slate highlights the intensity, tradition, and competitive spirit that define Black college football, from early-season statement matchups to late-season clashes with championship implications.

The schedule opens August 29 with North Carolina Central at Texas Southern and builds through marquee matchups including the Hope Labor Day Classic, Southern Heritage Classic, and Truth and Service Classic, alongside a strong run of homecoming showdowns featuring Florida A&M, Alabama State, and Prairie View A&M before closing with key late-season conference battles.

HBCU GO is bringing Black college football to millions of viewers nationwide across its growing distribution platforms, building strong momentum heading into the 2026 season. This milestone ensures audiences have more ways than ever to watch every game, with kickoff set for August 29.

"HBCU GO is on a mission to give Black college sports the global stage it deserves, and this season we're doing exactly that,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “With expanded distribution, we are bringing the pageantry, the rivalries, and the pure excellence of HBCU football into millions of living rooms across America — for free.”

“This schedule speaks for itself—from the Southern Heritage Classic to the Truth & Service Classic in Washington, D.C., where Howard and Hampton meet in the latest chapter of their ‘Real HU’ rivalry, to homecoming weekends across the country, every week delivers something unforgettable. The culture is calling, and we’re here to answer. HBCU football is more than a game, it’s a shared experience rooted in tradition, pride, and community, brought to life every Saturday. With expanded distribution, we’re reaching a much bigger audience, making year five our strongest season yet,” said Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO.

Audiences nationwide can watch every moment of the season live on HBCU GO, where the culture, events, tradition, and pride of HBCU football come to life all season long!

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can catch all the action across an expanded lineup of syndicated broadcast, digital, and streaming platforms:

● Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings)

● Streaming via the HBCU GO FAST channel on Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO mobile app, and more — visit hbcugo.tv for the full list of streaming partners

● Live at HBCUGO.TV — anywhere, anytime, for free.

Tune in and stay locked in all season with highlights, band performances, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and kickoff coverage on HBCU GO. Follow HBCU GO on social and download the app to stay up to date and never miss a moment—the culture is calling.

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through a platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCU GO provides live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service was acquired by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG owns and operates 13 ABC-CBS-NBC network affiliate broadcast television stations in 11 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks.

For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv

HBCU GO College Football teaser 2026 Schedule Reveal

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