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Berlin Barracks/ Request for Information Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3002918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2026, at approximately 5pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 150 S Main St, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Pending                                               

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 13, 2026, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a Retail Theft complaint that had occurred on April 12, 2026, at approximately 5:00 pm, at Yao’s Deli, located at 150 S Main Street, Waterbury. Subsequent investigation revealed two individuals were involved with a retail theft of e-cigarettes and display case valued in excess of $2000.

 

Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the above individual. Of note, the white sweatshirt worn by the individual has rips in the elbows and a distinctive front design.

 

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to reach out to Trooper Mae Murdock of the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Berlin Barracks/ Request for Information Retail Theft

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