Berlin Barracks/ Request for Information Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3002918
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: April 12, 2026, at approximately 5pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: 150 S Main St, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Pending
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 13, 2026, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a Retail Theft complaint that had occurred on April 12, 2026, at approximately 5:00 pm, at Yao’s Deli, located at 150 S Main Street, Waterbury. Subsequent investigation revealed two individuals were involved with a retail theft of e-cigarettes and display case valued in excess of $2000.
Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the above individual. Of note, the white sweatshirt worn by the individual has rips in the elbows and a distinctive front design.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to reach out to Trooper Mae Murdock of the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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