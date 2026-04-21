Catchable rainbow trout returned to Long Gulch Pond!

Fish stocking in Long Gulch Pond was suspended during road construction on Highway 95, but this year we are bringing back this unique fishing opportunity! Approximately 500 catchable-size (10-12 inch) rainbow trout were stocked in Long Gulch Pond this month. Long Gulch Pond is a great pit stop on your next scenic road trip along the Salmon River corridor and one of just a few community ponds stocked in Idaho county.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For a full statewide stocking schedule see the IDFG Fish Stocking page.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2025-27 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.