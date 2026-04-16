Idaho Fish and Game’s Brett High Honored with Native Fish Conservation Award

Upper Snake Regional Fisheries Manager Brett High has been named the 2026 Richard L. Wallace Native Fish Conservationist of the Year, a national award recognizing outstanding contributions to native fish conservation.

High has dedicated nearly two decades to native fish research and conservation in Idaho. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to more than 25 scientific publications that have significantly advanced understanding and management of Idaho’s native fish species. His work is frequently cited for its ability to integrate rigorous science with practical fisheries management and on-the-ground restoration.

High’s leadership has influenced fisheries practices across the state. His early work evaluating the effects of hatchery stocking on wild trout shaped modern management strategies in Idaho. His contributions to Bull Trout conservation helped establish the framework now used for native trout status assessments statewide.

During his tenure in eastern Idaho, High has championed adaptive management to benefit native species. One major achievement includes reducing hybridization between Rainbow Trout and Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout in a key tributary. The success of that effort resulted in the population’s reclassification from a sportfish population to a conservation population, an important milestone for Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout recovery.

High’s work on the South Fork of the Snake River has been particularly influential. He helped secure funding for tributary weirs designed to keep Rainbow Trout out of critical spawning areas, preventing hybridization with native cutthroat. As Rainbow Trout numbers increased in the mainstem South Fork, High played a key role in developing an innovative angler incentive program using coded‑wire tags. That program not only encouraged harvest of Rainbow Trout but also strengthened communication and collaboration between Idaho Fish and Game and the angling community.

When additional increases in Rainbow Trout abundance were detected in 2018, High helped lead the development of a targeted suppression program. Despite initial concern from some stakeholders, his commitment to open communication and transparent science has been essential in building trust and securing support for measures that protect Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout. These efforts have helped ensure long‑term conservation success for one of Idaho’s most iconic native species.

High’s nomination included numerous examples of projects benefiting native fish across eastern Idaho. Colleagues described him as a dedicated teammate, a tireless worker, and someone who consistently steps forward to help wherever needed.

“Brett is an Idaho-grown, life-long, avid angler whose commitment to Idaho’s native fish is fueled by his relentless enthusiasm for fishing,” says Matt Pieron, Upper Snake Regional Supervisor. “His extensive research accomplishments, management of numerous fisheries resources, and mentorship of his staff have resulted in long-lasting conservation outcomes that will benefit anglers for generations.”