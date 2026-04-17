Lake Pend Oreille “State of the Lake” video now available ahead of April 22 open house

In the video, Idaho Fish and Game staff from the Panhandle Region share updates on Lake Pend Oreille’s fisheries. Topics include recent trends and ongoing research related to kokanee, rainbow trout, lake trout, walleye, pike and more.

Those planning to attend the April 22 open house are encouraged to watch the video in advance and come prepared with questions, comments or concerns.

The open house will be held April 22 at 6 p.m. at the University of Idaho Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center (10881 N Boyer Road).

This event is an open house, not a formal presentation. Fish and Game staff will be available throughout the evening to answer questions and visit one-on-one with attendees.

Fishery staff value the opportunity to connect directly with anglers and community members and look forward to those conversations.

For more information, visit the Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries website or contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

Follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get news and regional updates.