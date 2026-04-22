Murtaugh LLP Recognized in 2026 Chambers USA Spotlight Guide for Trusts & Estates

Recognition highlights the firm’s depth in estate and tax planning and its trusted counsel to high-net-worth individuals and families

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California law firm Murtaugh LLP has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Chambers Spotlight Guide for Trusts & Estates in California, a distinction awarded by Chambers and Partners to firms demonstrating strong regional reputations and client service in key practice areas.Chambers notes that “Murtaugh has an impressive practice with strength in trusts and estates,” highlighting the firm’s “significant estate and tax planning expertise” and its position as “a popular choice for high-net-worth individuals seeking advice on trust and probate litigation.” The recognition reflects the firm’s depth of experience and its ability to guide clients through complex and often sensitive matters.Murtaugh’s Trusts & Estates practice includes:• Estate Planning• Trust & Probate Administration• Trust & Probate Litigation• Fiduciary RepresentationThe team advises individuals, families, and fiduciaries across the full lifecycle of estate matters, from proactive planning for high-net-worth clients to the administration and resolution of contested estates and trusts.“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us during some of the most important and personal matters they face,” said Marin T. Bradshaw , Managing Partner of Murtaugh LLP and a California Bar Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust, and Probate Law. “We are proud of the work we do and the responsibility that comes with advising families and fiduciaries through complex planning, administration, and litigation.”Published by Chambers and Partners, the Chambers Spotlight Guide identifies leading small and mid-sized firms that are recognized for their technical excellence, market presence, and client feedback. The selection process is based on independent research, including interviews with clients and peers.About Murtaugh LLPFounded more than 45 years ago, Murtaugh LLP is a Southern California firm providing business transactional and litigation services to architects, engineers, and other professional services firms, as well as individuals and families. The firm is also known for its work in complex trust and estate planning, probate, and trust and estate litigation. Learn more at https://www.murtaughlaw.com/

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