Reuben Raucher & Blum Attorneys Tim Reuben and Stephanie Blum Recognized as 2026 Legal Visionaries by Los Angeles Times

Reuben Raucher & Blum Attorneys Tim Reuben and Stephanie Blum Recognized as 2026 Legal Visionaries by the Los Angeles Times

Recognition highlights the firm’s leadership in complex litigation, mediation, and high stakes family law matters.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Tim Reuben and Stephanie Blum have once again been recognized in the Los Angeles Times Legal Visionaries feature, published in the May 2026 Business Magazine.The Los Angeles Times says that the attorneys recognized in this year’s Legal Visionaries feature “distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve.” The publication described the honorees as attorneys whose work reflects “a forward-thinking approach to the law.”Stephanie Blum is recognized for her work handling complex divorce, custody, and family law disputes. A Certified Family Law Specialist with more than 25 years of experience, Blum is widely respected for her strategic handling of high conflict family law matters involving substantial financial issues, domestic violence allegations, and complicated custody disputes.The Los Angeles Times feature follows Blum’s recent recognition by the Daily Journal as one of California’s Top Family Lawyers for 2026. The publication highlights her work managing highly sensitive custody and domestic violence matters and her ability to guide clients through difficult disputes with precision, judgment, and long term strategic focus.Tim Reuben is recognized for his decades-long career handling complex business litigation and for his growing mediation practice through Reuben Mediation. A veteran trial lawyer and founder of Reuben Raucher & Blum, Reuben has represented clients in high stakes business, real estate, employment, entertainment, and commercial disputes for more than four decades. Through Reuben Mediation, he now focuses on helping parties resolve complex civil disputes efficiently and strategically, drawing on extensive courtroom and trial experience.The recognition follows a year of continued visibility for Reuben, including a Daily Journal profile highlighting his mediation practice and national recognition for his debut novel, Tequila, A Story of Success Love & Violence , which recently won the 2026 American Legacy Book Award for Best Legal Thriller.“We are proud to see both Tim and Stephanie recognized by the Los Angeles Times,” said Stephen Raucher, VP and Director of Reuben Raucher & Blum. “Their practices reflect the depth of experience, judgment, and client commitment that define this firm. Both have built outstanding reputations through decades of thoughtful advocacy and results in extraordinarily challenging matters.”Reuben Raucher & Blum continues to earn recognition for its work across litigation, mediation, insurance coverage, and family law. Earlier this year, multiple firm attorneys were also recognized in the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.###REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney’s fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/

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