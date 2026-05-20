Quantum Law Group Partners Steven Morris and Jonathan Deer Once Named 2026 Legal Visionaries

Recognition spotlights partners’ decades of trial excellence, client advocacy, and high-stakes results across business, real estate, and personal injury matters

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles business and litigation boutique Quantum Law Group LLP announced today that founding partners Steven Morris and Jonathan Deer have once again been recognized in the Los Angeles Times 2026 Legal Visionaries feature, published in the May 2026 Business Magazine.The Los Angeles Times says that the attorneys recognized in this year’s Legal Visionaries feature “distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve.” The publication described the honorees as attorneys whose work reflects “a forward-thinking approach to the law.”Steven Morris is a veteran trial lawyer, negotiator, and dispute resolver with four decades of experience guiding clients through high-stakes business, real estate, and insurance matters. A founding partner at Quantum Law Group, he has successfully tried and resolved a myriad of cases in state and federal courts, ranging from complex contract and partnership disputes to insurance coverage claims and professional liability matters. His practice also includes advising high-net-worth clients on divorce proceedings involving business and real estate assets.Jonathan M. Deer is a seasoned litigator and business attorney with more than 30 years of experience guiding clients through complex disputes and transactions. He brings a rare dual capability to his practice: equally skilled in transactional matters and courtroom advocacy, he has tried cases before state and federal courts, arbitrations, and mediations, while also structuring multimillion-dollar real estate and business deals.The honor reflects the recent significant outcomes the firm has achieved for clients facing high-stakes litigation. The partners recently represented a client who suffered life-altering injuries when struck by a vehicle driven by a semi-public figure who then fled the scene. After nearly five years of litigation, more than two dozen depositions, and trial against a well-resourced defense team, the jury returned a substantial verdict, including punitive damages. In another matter, the firm secured a confidential resolution for an international equestrian champion whose competitive career ended following a rear-end collision. The firm also currently represents a family-owned hotel portfolio in a lender liability action against a regional bank accused of manufacturing defaults to force a refinancing of a significant loan portfolio.About Quantum Law Group LLPBased in Los Angeles, Quantum Law Group LLP is a partner-led business and litigation boutique devoted to high-value disputes. Its practice intersects sophisticated legal strategy and client-first service across life insurance and premium finance litigation, real estate deals and conflicts, business contracts and disputes, and personal injury. The firm is known for its strategic litigation acumen and ability to navigate high-stakes outcomes efficiently, deeply rooted in financial fluency and industry insight. Contact the firm at https://quantumlawgroup.com/

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