Sharon Appelbaum Recognized as a 2026 Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times

Recognition highlights Appelbaum’s leadership in white collar defense, government investigations, and high-stakes criminal litigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California white collar criminal defense firm Appelbaum Law , P.C. announced that founding attorney, Sharon Appelbaum , has been recognized in the Los Angeles Times 2026 Legal Visionaries feature, published in the May 2026 Business Magazine.According to the Los Angeles Times, the attorneys recognized in this year’s Legal Visionaries feature “distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve.” The publication described the honorees as attorneys whose work reflects “a forward-thinking approach to the law.” Appelbaum was recognized for her work handling complex white collar defense matters, government investigations, and high-stakes criminal litigation.The profile highlights Appelbaum’s work interfacing with the Department of Justice and the FBI in connection with an international Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty request involving an allegation of financial fraud, where she successfully advocated against the issuance of a subpoena to her client. It also references her successful dismissal of murder and conspiracy charges through targeted motion practice.The feature further recognized Appelbaum’s work correcting a client’s decades-old felony record through investigation, archival research, and advocacy with the Department of Justice, resulting in a formal correction to the client’s criminal history.Appelbaum is a former prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and leads Appelbaum Law, P.C.’s work in white collar criminal defense, government investigations, trial strategy, and crisis-sensitive matters. Her practice includes matters involving allegations of financial fraud, healthcare fraud, cyber-related offenses, money laundering, and regulatory enforcement actions.This recognition follows several recent honors for Appelbaum, including recognition in Doyle’s Guide 2026 for Criminal Defense and White Collar Investigations, selection to the Daily Journal’s Top White Collar Lawyers list, and her fellowship in the Litigation Counsel of America

Approach to White Collar Cases | Sharon Appelbaum

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