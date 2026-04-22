KOA Launches Integration Between K2 KampSight® and Wild Energy’s Smart Utility Metering Platform

This integration enables KOA campgrounds to capture remote electric readings for long-term guests directly within K2, eliminating the need for manual meter checks and improving operational efficiency.

KOA and Wild Energy launch K2 KampSight integration, connecting reservations and operations with smart utility metering for seamless campground management.

Integrating Wild Energy with K2 creates the kind of innovation that shapes the future of the industry.” — Brian Elmore, Chief Information Officer, KOA

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) and Wild Energy today announced the launch of their integration between the K2 KampSightreservation and operations platform and Wild Energy’s smart utility metering system. The integration was first introduced to KOA franchisees and stakeholders at the 2025 KOA Expo in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is now available for implementation.This integration enables KOA campgrounds to capture remote electric readings for long-term guests directly within K2, eliminating the need for manual meter checks and improving operational efficiency.K2 is KOA’s proprietary, enterprise-grade reservation and operations platform, supporting more than 500 locations across North America. By connecting Wild Energy’s metering system directly into K2, campground operators can manage reservations and utility usage within a single workflow.“Our integration with K2 brings real-time meter data directly into the system KOA operators use every day,” said Mike Sorensen, CEO of Wild Energy. “This creates a more efficient process for managing long-term guest usage while reducing manual work at the property level.”For KOA campgrounds using Wild Energy Smart Meters, meter readings now flow directly into K2 and align with reservations. This reduces administrative time, minimizes discrepancies, and provides clearer visibility into electricity usage for both staff and guests."This integration empowers campground owners and operators to optimize utility managment and operational efficiency, allowing them to focus more on guest experience," said KOA's Chief Information Officer, Brian Elmore. "Integrating Wild Energy with K2 creates the kind of innovation that shapes the future of the industry."The integration is available now, and Wild Energy is actively onboarding KOA locations.

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