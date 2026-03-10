Wild Energy and Metron Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Electric and Water Metering at Scale

Operators can now deploy a complete, future-ready utility strategy without juggling multiple vendors or disconnected systems

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Energy and Metron, a leading smart water management and water sustainability company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated electric and water metering and management dashboard solution serving a wide range of industries.Metron’s advanced cellular water management systems now integrate directly with Wild Energy’s utility management platform, giving property owners a unified solution for managing both electricity and water consumption with accuracy, helping reduce waste, recover utility costs, eliminate disputes, and make smarter infrastructure decisions using real-time data.“At its core, this partnership is about delivering the strongest electric and water metering solution on the market,” said Mike Sorensen, Founder & CEO of Wild Energy. “Our customers have been asking for a robust water metering solution that integrates directly with the Wild Energy platform. We chose to partner with Metron because their technology is proven at scale and enables simplified installation, reliable performance, and long-term operational efficiency.”Wild Energy’s platform integrates with leading property management systems and automates usage reporting, guest transparency, and operational workflows. With Metron water metering now part of the ecosystem, operators can deploy a complete, future-ready utility strategy without juggling multiple vendors or disconnected systems.“With nearly 35 years of water management experience, engineering some of the most robust meters and software tools available to the market, Metron's one minute water data and scalable products fit perfectly with Wild Energy to provide a unified view of water and electricity usage,” said Carolyn Parent, President and CEO of Metron. “The partnership will enable both companies to better serve existing customers as well as more fully penetrate new markets that need a more wholistic view of utility usage.”The combined solution supports a variety of markets served by Wild Energy and Metron including, but not limited to, RV parks and campgrounds, marinas, manufactured housing communities, municipalities, commercial and residential real estate, and industrial and oil and gas operations.Metron water meters can be purchased directly from Wild Energy, offering a single point of contact for utility services.Learn more at wildenergyco.com and metron-us.com About Wild EnergyWild Energy is the leading provider of smart utility metering, software, and automation solutionspurpose-built for campgrounds, RV parks, marinas, and multi-site properties in North Americaand the Bahamas. The platform helps operators improve infrastructure performance, recoverutility costs, reduce disputes, and gain real-time visibility into site-level consumption.About MetronMetron is an industry-leading smart water management and sustainability company providingutilities and property owners with real-time water usage data and advanced analytics. Metron’sbest-in-class water analytics software, WaterScope, combined with a broad portfolio of watermonitoring and metering technologies, delivers a comprehensive solution designed to quicklydetect and address leaks, reduce water consumption, and enable accurate and equitable billing.To date, Metron’s smart water systems have helped save more than two billion gallons of waterthrough improved resource optimization, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.Metron serves utilities, municipalities, manufactured housing communities, multifamily housing,education, residential, and commercial real estate markets across all 50 states and Canada.

