Wild Energy Launches 'Virtual Metering' to Enable Aggregated Utility Metering

Wild Energy customers now have the ability to aggregate multiple meters into a single usage total.

Industry-first feature allows multiple utility meters to be combined into a single bill for one guest or account

Virtual Metering solves a problem that property managers have dealt with for years: how to fairly and accurately account for power when a guest is using multiple hookups.” — Mike Sorensen, Founder & CEO

SARASTOA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Energy, a leading provider of revenue-grade smart utility metering and data platforms, today announced the launch of Virtual Metering, a new capability that allows electricity or water usage from multiple physical meters to be aggregated into a single "virtual meter" for billing and reporting.Virtual Metering enables property managers to link two or more meters to one guest, site, or account, generating a single, consolidated utility total, even when power is drawn from multiple locations.This feature was pioneered in the field by Wild Energy customers Zeman RV Resorts and Cabana Bay RV Resort, where operational needs required guests to access power from more than one pedestal while still receiving a single, transparent utility charge.The innovative solution supports use cases across all markets served by Wild Energy, including RV parks, campgrounds, marinas, manufactured housing communities, municipalities, commercial and residential real estate, and industrial and oil and gas operations.Virtual Metering supports scenarios where a single tenant or guest leases multiple metered locations, such as multiple apartments under one lease, multiple marina slips, or multiple RV sites, with all usage aggregated into a single, consolidated utility total."Wild Energy is always leading the market with our innovation. Virtual Metering solves a problem that property managers have dealt with for years: how to fairly and accurately account for power when a guest is using multiple hookups,” said Mike Sorensen, CEO of Wild Energy. “Now it’s native to the platform, automated, and fully integrated within our technology platform.”With Virtual Metering, operators can:- Aggregate consumption from multiple revenue-grade meters- Assign multiple locations to a single reservation or account- Generate one consolidated utility total for billing- Maintain full meter-level transparency and reportingThe feature is fully compatible with Wild Energy’s existing PMS integrations and requires no software updates or configuration changes for current customers.Virtual Metering introduces new flexibility for both operators and guests, including:- Multi-site rentals where one guest occupies or leases multiple locations, commercial units, marine slips, etc.- Overflow or oversized RVs requiring access to more than one electrical pedestal- Flexible parking layouts without sacrificing accurate utility tracking- Higher power availability for EV charging, high-demand rigs, or temporary installationsFor RV parks and marinas, this means fewer operational constraints around site assignments and infrastructure. For guests, it means easier access to power without confusion or manual adjustments.While most utility metering systems are limited to one meter per billable account, Wild Energy’s Virtual Metering introduces a new category of aggregated, software-defined utility tracking.Virtual Metering is now live for all Wild Energy customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.