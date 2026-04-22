Adesso Unveils the WKB-1400FB

WKB-1400FB Wireless Keyboard with an integrated fingerprint reader Windows Hello Compatible Media Keys for your convenience Secured with Encryption Stays clean when touched

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso, a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals and professional input devices, today announced the launch of the WKB-1400FB Wireless Keyboard with an integrated fingerprint reader. Engineered for the modern security-conscious professional, the WKB-1400FB Keyboard combines the convenience of wireless technology with robust biometric authentication, providing a sleek and secure desktop solution for government, healthcare, and corporate environments.As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, the WKB-1400FB Keyboard addresses the need for secure endpoint access without compromising user efficiency. By integrating a professional-grade fingerprint sensor directly into a low-profile wireless keyboard, Adesso eliminates the need for complex passwords while ensuring that only authorized users can access sensitive data.Next-Generation Biometric SecurityThe WKB-1400FB is built around a high-performance biometric sensor designed for speed and reliability:• Windows Hello Ready: Fully compatible with Windows Hello, allowing users to sign in to their devices, apps, and websites in as little as 0.05 seconds with a single touch.• Match-on-Chip Technology: Biometric matching is performed on the hardware itself rather than the host PC, providing an additional layer of protection against spoofing and data breaches.• Military-Grade Encryption: Utilizes AES 256-bit encryption to safeguard biometric templates, ensuring that personal data remains secure and private.• 360-Degree Recognition: The advanced sensor identifies fingerprints from any angle, ensuring a consistent and frustration-free login experience every time.Performance-Driven Wireless DesignBeyond its security features, the WKB-1400FB is designed for maximum productivity and comfort. 2.4GHz RF wireless technology provides a stable, lag-free connection with a range of up to 30 feet (10m). The membrane key switches offer a quiet, tactile typing experience with a lifecycle of up to five million keystrokes. Included are 13 dedicated hotkeys for instant access to Windows shortcuts, media playback, volume control, and the new Microsoft Copilot AI key.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Adesso WKB-1400FB Wireless Keyboard with an integrated fingerprint reader MSRPs for $79.99 and is available now through TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, D&H, Mall, Zones, Connection, CDW, Insight, SHI as well as other major retailers.About AdessoFounded in 1994, Adesso is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative computer peripherals and mobile accessories. Our diverse portfolio spans webcams, keyboards, mice, input devices, headphones, speakers, docking stations, barcode scanners, and more.

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