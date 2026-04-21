UNK Students Observe Interpreters at Work Through Shadowing Opportunities

For approximately the past six years, students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Translation and Interpretation program have participated in interpreter shadowing opportunities within the Nebraska Judicial Branch. As Professor Angela Monterroso shared, “I hope you know how much we appreciate all of the interpreters and their willingness to share their knowledge and expertise with us.” Students have observed proceedings both in person in Buffalo, Hall, and Adams Counties, and remotely via Zoom in Douglas County. Their experiences have included a wide range of hearings—such as arraignments, small claims, sentencings, and preliminary hearings—covering matters from DUIs and drug possession to felony assault and traffic offenses.

What has left the greatest impression on students is the exceptional skill and professionalism of the interpreters. They consistently note the interpreters’ speed, precision, and command of language, including their ability to navigate regional variations seamlessly. Students are particularly struck by the confidence interpreters demonstrate when entering courtrooms without prior knowledge of the cases, as well as the significant preparation and self-motivation required behind the scenes. Overall, the experience has given students a deep appreciation for the expertise, composure, and professionalism required to succeed in this field.