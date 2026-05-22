Two Graduate from Douglas County Young Adult Court

The Douglas County Young Adult Court held a graduation ceremony on May 20, 2026, at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha, with Judge Shelly Stratman presiding. The ceremony honored graduates who successfully completed an intensive and highly structured program combining comprehensive mental health treatment, close community supervision, and a strong focus on personal accountability. Families, friends, and fellow teammates gathered to celebrate this significant milestone and recognize the graduates’ hard work and commitment.

Young Adult Courts provide a structured alternative to traditional case processing for eligible nonviolent individuals with substance use disorders and behavioral health needs. Operating within the judicial system, these courts use a collaborative, team-based approach centered on rehabilitation and accountability. Their primary goals are to reduce recidivism and substance use while improving public safety. Through validated risk and needs assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, a system of incentives and graduated sanctions, and access to supportive services, Young Adult Courts help participants build the skills, stability, and support necessary for long-term recovery and success.

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187 Email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov

Photos: Judge Shelly Stratman with Graduates Jah and Adrian.