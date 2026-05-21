Dodge County Adult Drug and Reentry Courts Keeping Fremont Lakes Beautiful

The Dodge County Adult Drug Court and Reentry Court recently participated in a community clean-up effort at Fremont Lakes. Several clients and problem-solving court team members came together to pick up trash, trim trees, and help enhance the beauty of the public space.

Each year during Problem-Solving Court Month, the Dodge County Problem-Solving Courts organize a park clean-up project to provide meaningful community service opportunities for clients while giving back to the community. These events also help strengthen relationships between probation officers and clients. This year’s clean-up was a tremendous success.

For more information on District 6 Dodge County Problem-Solving Courts, please contact:

Beau Godwin, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 727-2790 Email: beau.godwin@nejudicial.gov.