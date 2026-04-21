Building Unified Leadership: Program Management Training Expands to Courts and Probation

Fourteen program managers from the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation began Program Management Training in January. This six-month program, led by the Probation Program Directors, is a structured learning experience designed to equip managers with the knowledge, tools, and leadership capabilities needed to oversee multiple related programs and align them with the Branch’s strategic goals. Participants build competencies in implementation science, strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, data oversight, performance management, and change leadership.

Offered to Probation staff for the past six years, this marks the first time the program has been extended to Court staff. Bringing together leaders from both Courts and Probation promotes collaboration, breaks down silos, strengthens communication, and builds relationships across the Branch. Participants gain a broader perspective, helping them understand how their decisions impact other divisions and programs. Most importantly, cross-divisional training fosters a unified leadership culture and supports the long-term success of the programs they manage.