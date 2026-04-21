Work will begin on Flat Creek Bridge Monday, April 27

Beginning this Monday, April 27, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp will be working on the Flat Creek Bridge south of Jackson, near Smith’s, on US 26/89/189/191. Work will include partial removal of the bridge deck and replacing sections of the deck and railing, as well as other various repairs and painting.

During the work, the five-lane road will be reduced to two lanes, one in each direction, for the safety of the traveling public and the working crews. Crews will work on the west half of the bridge first for about 3 weeks. Once the west half of the bridge is complete, crews will switch work to the east side of the bridge.

Following the start of work on Monday, the bridge will remain under two-lane traffic for the duration of the entire project. Travelers should avoid the area if possible and expect delays during commuting hours and plan accordingly.

WYDOT has worked with the Town of Jackson to keep the current Garaman pathway detour open through the bridge project work zone. The pathway work is scheduled to wrap up in early May, which will coincide with the scheduled completion of the first half of the bridge. WYDOT will continue to make every effort not to impact multi-modal access for local travelers during the work.

“When scheduling this work, we tried to avoid working during the heavy summer traffic season, which is why you are seeing this job prior to the tourist season,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Concrete and bridge repair work requires favorable temperatures, so work schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. The work is scheduled to finish by June 10th. Crews have a 45-day window to complete the bridge repairs.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.