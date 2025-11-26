IPT Well Solutions to Lead Engineering and Permitting for Town of Erie’s Class I Deep Well Injection System
EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions (IPT) has been chosen to lead the engineering and consulting services for the Town of Erie’s new Class I deep well injection system at the North Water Treatment Facility. The project represents a major investment in long term water resource management and environmental stewardship for the growing community.
IPT will serve as the Town’s dedicated technical representative, guiding the project from initial evaluations through final design and construction preparation. The firm’s responsibilities include full project oversight related to schedule management, budgeting, stakeholder collaboration, and regulatory coordination with EPA Region 8, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and Weld County.
As part of the technical scope, IPT will conduct detailed geologic and hydrogeologic analyses of both the proposed injection zone and the overlying confining units to confirm suitability and long term containment. IPT will also complete the engineering design for the injection well, surface facilities, and pump station infrastructure needed to support continuous and reliable operations. The company will prepare and submit the complete Underground Injection Control (UIC) permit application package, providing the Town with a clear path through the regulatory approval process.
In addition to permitting and design, IPT will establish the pre-injection testing program, long term monitoring plan, operational procedures, emergency response protocols, and corrective action strategies. The project team will also support the Town during contractor prequalification, evaluation, and selection, ensuring that construction partners meet the technical and safety requirements of the project.
Once complete, the deep well injection system will provide the Town of Erie with a sustainable, compliant, and cost-effective solution for the management of reverse osmosis brine generated at the North Water Treatment Facility. The system is designed to support a disposal rate of approximately 350 gallons per minute, allowing the Town to continue delivering high quality water while maintaining full regulatory compliance.
“IPT is honored to support the Town of Erie on this important infrastructure project,” Neel Duncan, Managing Director said. “Our team understands the critical role that safe and carefully designed injection systems play in protecting water resources and supporting community growth. We look forward to delivering a solution that meets the Town’s operational needs and reflects our commitment to technical excellence and environmental responsibility.”
IPT Well Solutions is also actively pursuing additional municipal wastewater disposal projects in Colorado and other states. “We are confident in the continued growth of this line of work,” said Dave Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions.
