IPT Well Solutions to Exhibit at CCUS 2026, Advancing Subsurface Expertise in Carbon Storage

Industry-leading subsurface consultants to engage with global CCUS stakeholders at Booth 506 in The Woodlands, Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPT Well Solutions will exhibit at CCUS 2026 , taking place March 30 through April 1 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center in The Woodlands, Texas. The event brings together geoscientists, engineers, and industry leaders to address the evolving challenges and opportunities across the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) value chain.As the CCUS sector advances through regulatory, technical, and commercial complexities, CCUS 2026 serves as a key forum for technical exchange, collaboration, and real-world application. The conference, hosted by leading industry organizations, highlights developments in subsurface characterization, injection, monitoring, and long-term storage, critical components in the deployment of effective carbon storage solutions.IPT Well Solutions will be available at Booth 506, where attendees can connect with Mike McAnear, Business Development Manager, and David Mannon, CEO, to discuss current challenges in subsurface development and the role of integrated technical expertise in advancing CCUS projects.With experience spanning drilling, well engineering, regulatory support, and subsurface consulting, IPT supports operators and project developers navigating the complexities of carbon storage, from site evaluation through permitting and implementation. As projects move from early-stage development toward execution, the need for practical, field-informed solutions continues to grow.“CCUS is entering a more execution-focused phase, and that brings a new level of complexity,” said David Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions. “Success depends on getting the subsurface right, from reservoir understanding to well design and regulatory alignment. Events like CCUS 2026 are critical for sharing what’s working and where the industry needs to go next.”Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 506 to connect with IPT’s team, discuss active and upcoming projects, and explore strategies for advancing carbon storage initiatives with greater confidence and efficiency.About IPT Well SolutionsIPT Well Solutions is a subsurface consulting firm specializing in drilling, well engineering, and regulatory support across oil and gas, carbon capture and storage (CCUS), geothermal, and related energy sectors. The company partners with operators, developers, and stakeholders to deliver technically sound, execution-focused solutions that support complex subsurface projects from concept through implementation.

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