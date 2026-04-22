Feelgoodz Launches World’s First Regenerative Rubber Flip-Flop

Feelgoodz - Enjoy Every Step

A first-of-its-kind flip-flop redefining comfort, sustainability, and supply chain impact

With our commitment to regenerative agriculture, we’re investing in a system that gives back to the land and to the farmers, and creating a first-of-its-kind product for our customers.” — Kyle Berner, Feelgoodz Founder

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feelgoodz , known for their sustainably crafted footwear and accessories, has created the world’s very first regenerative rubber flip-flop. The launch marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to transform how natural rubber is sourced and produced.Developed in partnership with the Regenerative Rubber Initiative (RRI), the new flip-flop collection represents a shift away from traditional monoculture rubber farming toward more eco-conscious regenerative agroforestry systems. Among its many benefits, the new model results in more biodiverse farms and creates a stronger economy for rubber farmers.“Natural rubber has always been at the heart of our brand,” said Kyle Berner, Founder of Feelgoodz. “With our commitment to regenerative agriculture, we’re investing in a system that gives back to the land and to the farmers, and creating a first-of-its-kind product for our customers.”FROM MONOCULTURE TO AGROFORESTRYHistorically most rubber production has relied on monoculture agriculture, which can degrade soil, reduce biodiversity, and leave farmers vulnerable to market fluctuations. Feelgoodz is helping lead a transition to agroforestry, where rubber trees are grown alongside diverse crops and native species.The benefits are game-changing:- Increased biodiversity through multi-crop ecosystems- Improved soil health and water retention- Greater financial security for farmers and their families- Significant carbon reduction potential compared to conventional rubber systemsA NEW STANDARD FOR FOOTWEAR MATERIALSThe regenerative flip-flop is produced using Feelgoodz’ signature natural rubber, now sourced from agroforestry farms in the Songkhla Province of Southern Thailand. The product maintains the brand’s hallmark comfort and quality while introducing a new level of environmental and social impact.The new model builds on Feelgoodz’ long-standing commitment to ethical sourcing and artisan craftsmanship, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable materials innovation.PARTNERSHIP WITH REGENERATIVE RUBBER INITIATIVEFeelgoodz has partnered with the Regenerative Rubber Initiative (RRI), an organization that brings together farmers, brands, and environmental experts to accelerate the adoption of regenerative practices across the natural rubber supply chain. Through this partnership, Feelgoodz is supporting farmer training, ecosystem restoration, and scalable solutions that can reshape the future of rubber production.AVAILABILITYThe regenerative rubber flip-flop collection is available at Whole Foods Market and launches online this Friday, 4/24, at Feelgoodz.com and through select retail partners.ABOUT FEELGOODZFeelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.