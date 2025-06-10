Feelgoodz Launches New Turkish Towel Collection at Whole Foods Market — Just in Time for Summer

Feelgoodz Shoreline Turkish Towel in Cape Cod Feelgoodz Shoreline Turkish Towel in Canaveral Feelgoodz Shoreline Turkish Towels with Upcycled Bags

The Shoreline Turkish Towel Collection is handwoven in Turkey from OEKO-TEX® certified cotton, and each towel comes with a matching upcycled bag.

Our Turkish Towels really capture what Feelgoodz is all about—thoughtful materials, strong artisan connections, and products that just feel good to use.” — Kyle Berner, Feelgoodz Founder

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feelgoodz , a leader in sustainable footwear and accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its new Shoreline Turkish Towel Collection, now available at select Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.The ultra-soft and extra-large Turkish Towels are a natural complement to Feelgoodz’ signature natural rubber flip-flops, a Whole Foods Market staple since 2009. Handwoven in Turkey by artisan partners using time-honored techniques, each towel is crafted from OEKO-TEXcertified cotton, ensuring a product free from harmful chemicals and produced in environmentally and socially responsible facilities. Every towel also comes with a matching drawstring bag made from upcycled production remnants—an added touch of function and waste reduction.“Our Turkish Towels really capture what Feelgoodz is all about—thoughtful materials, strong artisan connections, and products that just feel good to use,” said Kyle Berner, Founder of Feelgoodz. “We’re excited to bring this new collection to Whole Foods Market shoppers who care about quality, sustainability, and enjoying life’s little moments this summer.”Offered in four vibrant colorways, the collection is available now at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and at Feelgoodz.com for a limited time this summer.The launch is the latest step in Feelgoodz’ commitment to connecting conscious consumers with artisan makers through products that prioritize comfort, sustainability, and purpose.About Feelgoodz: Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com

