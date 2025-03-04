Feelgoodz Partners with the Regenerative Rubber Initiative to Lead Sustainable Footwear Innovation

Feelgoodz - Enjoy Every Step Regenerative Rubber Initiative Kyle Berner, Feelgoodz Founder, and the Regenerative Rubber Team in Thailand

Pioneering the World’s First Flip-Flop Made with Regenerative Rubber, Launching in 2026

This partnership is more than just about making eco-friendly products—it’s about reshaping the industry by proving that regenerative practices can create positive environmental and social impact.” — Kyle Berner, Feelgoodz Founder

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feelgoodz , a pioneer in sustainable footwear, is proud to partner with the Regenerative Rubber Initiative —an organization uniting stakeholders across the rubber industry in support of the continuation and expansion of rubber agroforestry in Thailand and around the world. Through this collaboration, Feelgoodz aims to create the world’s first-ever flip-flop made with premium regenerative rubber, launching in 2026.In Thailand today, rubber farming relies primarily on monoculture plantations, which deplete soil health and reduce biodiversity. By working with the Regenerative Rubber Initiative, Feelgoodz will invest in regenerative agriculture practices that restore soil health, promote biodiversity, and empower rubber farmers with fair wages and sustainable livelihoods."At the Regenerative Rubber Initiative, we are very happy to work with Feelgoodz on establishing a new supply chain! Not only will this partnership help us support farmers in Southern Thailand on their regenerative journey but also prove once again that sustainability can only profit from like-minded individuals and organizations joining forces,” said Max Schmiel, Regenerative Rubber Initiative.Feelgoodz has always been committed to ethical sourcing, natural materials, and sustainable production. Embarking on a partnership with RRI marks a significant step forward in the brand’s mission to create environmentally responsible footwear that nurtures both people and the planet."This partnership is more than just about making eco-friendly products—it’s about reshaping the industry by proving that regenerative practices can create positive environmental and social impact," said Kyle Berner, founder of Feelgoodz.The brand invites consumers, retailers, and partners to join their journey toward a regenerative future. For more information on Feelgoodz and its regenerative rubber initiative, please visit Feelgoodz.com/regenerative-rubber About Feelgoodz:Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com

