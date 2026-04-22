RadSite Advances Ultrasound Accreditation Program

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Mena Ramos, MD, co-CEO of the Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) Mark Casner, RadSite's Chief accreditation officer

Standards initiative aims to build a framework for imaging across clinical settings

What hasn’t kept pace is the infrastructure around it — the training expectations, the documentation, the oversight. In order to best serve patients, the committee is working to close that gap.” — Mena Ramos, MD, co-CEO of the Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI)

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced that its Ultrasound Standards Committee has been meeting since early January to develop standards for a new Ultrasound Accreditation Program.Ultrasound is now used across nearly every area of care — from radiology departments to emergency rooms, outpatient clinics, operating rooms, and bedside settings. As the technology’s use has expanded, so has variation in how it is performed, documented, and overseen.Unlike most imaging modalities, ultrasound is highly skill-dependent — image quality and clinical interpretation can vary significantly with differences in training, workflow, documentation, and equipment. The Committee’s goal is to build a practical framework that brings greater consistency to practice across settings.“Point-of-care ultrasound has changed how clinicians make decisions at the bedside,” said Mena Ramos, MD, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Global Ultrasound Institute and Chair of RadSite’s Ultrasound Standards Committee. “What hasn’t kept pace is the infrastructure around it — the training expectations, the documentation, the oversight. In order to best serve patients, the committee is working to close that gap.”The Committee includes clinicians, technologists, and administrators representing radiology, emergency medicine, pediatrics, and other specialties, with point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) identified as an early area of focus given its rapid adoption in frontline care.Peer-reviewed research shows that point-of-care ultrasound use varies widely across clinicians and settings, particularly when training and oversight are not standardized.“Ultrasound is performed in more places and by more people than ever before,” said Mark Casner, MBA, FACHE, Chief Accreditation Officer, RadSite, and Vice Chair of the Ultrasound Standards Committee. “One of the challenges for accreditation is developing standards that support consistent, high-quality practice and are flexible enough to work in any clinical environment.”The Committee has initially focused on standards that apply across all ultrasound settings — including quality assurance, training requirements, and equipment performance. It is also considering how AI-enabled ultrasound tools can be incorporated as the technology matures and its clinical role becomes better defined. The goal is to launch the Ultrasound Accreditation Program later this year.RadSite’s Ultrasound Accreditation Program will build on the organization’s experience accrediting advanced diagnostic imaging systems nationwide and will join its existing programs in CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, Dental Cone Beam CT, Medical Cone Beam CT, and Remote Scanning Operations.Click here to learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards.Stay ahead of industry trends with RadSite’s YouTube channel . With over 40 webinars led by industry experts, we explore critical developments in imaging, AI, and healthcare trends. Subscribe today to view our latest sessions.To learn more, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

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