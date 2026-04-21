Happy Tails Introduces New Client Referral Program That Pays to Share

Happy Tails implements new referral program that makes pet care even more affordable.

St. Louis dog hotel launches new program to help new and existing clients save money on pet care

The goal is not only to keep pet care affordable, but to reinforce the role of community in pet care decisions.” — Michael Schifano

ST. ANN, MO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Tails , a provider of 24/7 dog care services in Saint Ann, has announced the launch of its Client Referral Program. This new program was designed to help pet parents save on essential services when they share their dog boarding, dog daycare, dog grooming, and dog training experiences.Now, existing clients can earn a $50 service credit for every new customer they refer who completes their first reservation. Referred clients also receive access to introductory savings valued at more than $550, including discounted daycare packages, boarding offers, grooming savings, and complimentary training evaluations. Clients can participate through their mobile app, in-store QR codes, social media, or email communications.“Many of Happy Tails’ clients come from personal recommendations,” said Michael Schifano, owner of Happy Tails. “The goal is not only to keep pet care affordable, but to reinforce the role of community in pet care decisions.”Happy Tails has served the St. Louis area since 2000, offering dog boarding, indoor and outdoor daycare, professional grooming, and dog training under one roof. These services are conveniently available to clients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This focus on client convenience is further highlighted with the implementation of the referral program.This new program reflects Happy Tails’ ongoing commitment to making high-quality pet care more accessible to St. Louis dog owners. By formalizing word-of-mouth recommendations, Happy Tails can now reward loyalty in a meaningful way while reducing the cost burden of ongoing pet care for families.BOILERPLATEAbout Happy Tails: Happy Tails is a dog boarding facility with a 5-star rating across hundreds of reviews. Their services include dog boarding, dog daycare, dog grooming, and dog training. It is one of the few pet boarding businesses that stays open 24 hours a day. Happy Tails is located in St. Ann, MO and serves dog owners across St. Louis.

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