The Academy of Pet Careers wins three new awards so far in 2026.

Trade school in St. Louis wins three awards in 2026 from independent organizations

These awards validate the real work happening inside our classrooms every day.” — Joseph Schifano

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy of Pet Careers (APC) , a leading institution for pet care education, has earned three new awards in 2026. These awards highlight the school’s continued excellence in career-focused education and hands-on training for veterinary assistants, pet groomers, and dog trainers.This year, APC was honored with “ Best Higher Education Business " by Global100, “Best Pet Career Education Provider” by LUXlife Magazine, and “ #1 Trade School in St. Charles ” by BusinessRate. These three awards are given based on customer feedback, review consistency, service quality, business conduct, and creativity in the recipient’s field."These awards validate the real work happening inside our classrooms every day," said Joseph Schifano, President of APC. “Our mission has always been to empower both pets and the people who care for them, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognized."Candidates are selected through independent research, not community voting, self-submission, or payment to any of these organizations. For a trade school with programs in dog training, dog grooming, and veterinary assisting, this means legitimate third-party acknowledgement of APC’s innovation and dedication to training the next generation of pet care professionals.As the pet industry continues to grow, APC remains committed to raising industry standards through exceptional education and modern, science-based animal care practices. With these new awards under their belt, they will continue to be a leader in education for pet professionals in the United States.BOILERPLATEAbout The Academy of Pet Careers: The Academy of Pet Careers is a leader in pet education with decades of experience and a 5-star rating. APC offers certifications in dog grooming, dog training, and veterinary assisting. Founded in 1993, The Academy of Pet Careers serves aspiring pet professionals in the greater St. Louis area.

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