Hive MLS Launches Next Generation Public Portal, HiveMLS.com, in Partnership with Solid Earth

This launch reflects a shared commitment to improving usability, simplifying access, and creating a stronger digital foundation.

We are building a digital ecosystem that is easier to use, more transparent, and aligned with the interests of the professionals who power our marketplace.” — Daniel Jones

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Earth announced a new partnership with Hive MLS, formerly NCRMLS, one of the nation’s fastest-growing multiple listing services. Through the partnership, Hive MLS will implement the Solid Earth website platform to deliver a more modern, connected experience for brokers and consumers. This strategic collaboration culminates with the launch of the new public portal, HiveMLS.com, which will deliver real-time listing accuracy and a streamlined search experience across Hive’s expanding multi-state footprint.

“At Hive MLS, we believe brokers should have a syndication partner they can trust,” says Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “Our partnership with Solid Earth gives us the ability to deliver a modern public portal that serves consumers while respecting broker data, supporting subscriber value, and preserving the integrity of the broker-client relationship. We are building a digital ecosystem that is easier to use, more transparent, and aligned with the interests of the professionals who power our marketplace.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to improving usability, simplifying access, and creating a stronger digital foundation that supports both member engagement and long-term growth. Solid Earth and Hive MLS are working to create a more unified digital ecosystem designed to better serve real estate professionals across Hive’s expanding footprint.

“At Solid Earth, we believe great technology should feel intuitive and purpose-built,” says Rebecca Pearson, VP of Marketing and Communications. “Hive MLS has gained incredible momentum by focusing on community. This partnership is about scaling that vision through a digital experience that’s simpler to navigate and perfectly tuned to what modern agents actually need.”

For Hive MLS, the partnership represents an investment in a stronger digital environment that supports brokers today while creating flexibility for future innovation. Hive’s own public messaging around the rebrand emphasizes collaboration, connectivity, and community as core values.

The agreement underscores Solid Earth’s momentum in partnering with MLS organizations committed to modernizing their digital infrastructure without compromising broker value. Central to this modernization is a non-disruptive lead generation portal; unlike third-party aggregators, it ensures all inquiries and connections flow directly back to the listing or area expert broker.

About Solid Earth

Solid Earth is a technology partner building future-ready, interoperable tools that enhance security, visibility, and efficiency across the real estate ecosystem. Trusted by more than 425,000 users, Solid Earth delivers a seamless digital experience—from secure, centralized access management and frictionless Single Sign-On (SSO) to high-performance public portals that connect real estate professionals with home seekers. With a partner network including Miami REALTORS®, MRED, and Hive MLS, Solid Earth supports organizations nationwide. By bridging the gap between secure enterprise data and consumer-facing discovery, Solid Earth helps MLSs streamline daily workflows while strengthening identity, security, and market engagement.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS (formerly NCRMLS) is a premier regional Multiple Listing Service providing industry-leading tools to associations, brokers, and appraisers across the Southeast. Following a strategic rebranding in 2025, Hive has expanded its footprint to support over 19,450 brokers members across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Covering 449 cities and towns, Hive MLS is dedicated to elevating the real estate experience through a robust, multi-state network.

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